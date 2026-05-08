Air Maniax opens new indoor adventure Park at First Avenue Mall in Motor City

New location brings high-energy, screen-free play zones, family attractions & party spaces
View Emirates, the award-winning team behind Air Maniax and Street Maniax, is proud to announce the opening of its newest Air Maniax indoor adventure park at the First Avenue Mall in Motor City. Set to become one of Dubai’s most exciting family destinations, the new park brings a fresh, high-energy entertainment experience to the community.
As one of the UAE’s leading indoor adventure park brands, Air Maniax is known for delivering thrilling, screen-free entertainment that encourages children and families to stay active.
The new Motor City location continues this mission by combining dynamic physical challenges with a safe, professionally managed environment designed for all ages.
Catering to toddlers, children, teenagers, and even adults, the park offers a wide range of engaging attractions. Guests can enjoy high-energy activity zones designed for jumping, climbing, and exploration, as well as adrenaline-fuelled challenges that test agility, coordination, and stamina. In addition, Air Maniax offers specially designed birthday party packages, making it the perfect venue for unforgettable celebrations, group events, and school outings.
Commenting on the opening, Riyaz Suterwalla said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring Air Maniax to the vibrant community of Motor City. Our goal has always been simple — to get children moving, engaged, and having real fun away from screens. Physical play is essential for development, and we’ve created an environment where kids can enjoy themselves while staying active and safe. Every detail, from the design of our attractions to the training of our staff, has been carefully considered to give families complete peace of mind.”
The new park reflects Air Maniax’s commitment to quality, safety, and innovation. With highly trained staff on-site at all times and strict safety standards in place, families can relax knowing their children are in a secure and supportive environment.
The adventure officially begins on May 8, 2026, with doors opening to the public at First Avenue Mall. Visitors are invited to be among the first to experience one of Dubai’s newest and most exciting indoor activity centres.
For more information, visit
www.airmaniax.com, email
motorcity@airmaniax.com, or contact via WhatsApp at +971 50 703 3042. Follow
@airmaniax on Instagram and Facebook for updates and special offers.