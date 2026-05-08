Air Maniax opens new indoor adventure Park at First Avenue Mall in Motor City

Commenting on the opening, Riyaz Suterwalla said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring Air Maniax to the vibrant community of Motor City. Our goal has always been simple — to get children moving, engaged, and having real fun away from screens. Physical play is essential for development, and we’ve created an environment where kids can enjoy themselves while staying active and safe. Every detail, from the design of our attractions to the training of our staff, has been carefully considered to give families complete peace of mind.”