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Rulers of Emirates condole with Emir of Kuwait on passing of Sheikh Abdullah Mohammed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Messages of sympathy sent from Emirates’ rulers to Kuwait after Sheikh’s death

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Rulers of Emirates condole with Emir of Kuwait on passing of Sheikh Abdullah Mohammed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

ABU DHABI: Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, expressing their sincere condolences and sympathy on the passing of Sheikh Abdullah Mohammed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar messages of condolences to the Emir of Kuwait.

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