New Spot for Active Fun: Air Maniax brings family fun to Dubai’s Motor City

Kids and adults can jump, climb and explore in a fun-filled adventure zone
Dubai’s family entertainment scene has a dynamic new addition - Air Maniax at First Avenue Mall, Motor City. Created by View Emirates, the team behind Air Maniax and Street Maniax, it answers a growing demand for active, experience-led family fun.
With screens dominating life at home and school, Air Maniax brings back real movement. Kids and adults can jump, climb and explore in an environment designed to keep everyone engaged.
Air Maniax stands out by catering to all ages. Toddlers have a zone built for creative play, older kids can take on more dynamic challenges, and families can enjoy active fun together.
Beyond casual visits, it’s also becoming a go-to destination for birthday parties, school trips and organised events - combining structured experiences with high-energy fun. Founder Riyaz Suterwalla says the mission is simple: get kids active, engaged and enjoying themselves beyond screens.
Safety remains central to the experience, with trained staff and carefully managed play zones helping create a fun and secure environment for families. Three hours free parking is available in the basement of the mall.
Parents can also unwind with a premium Illy coffee while the café offers a wide range of options - from fresh fruit and lighter bites to family favourites like pizza, chicken nuggets & fries, croissants and cooling treats such as slush drinks and ice cream.
Now open as of 8th May 2026, Air Maniax Motor City adds another strong option to Dubai’s growing list of indoor attractions. Whether as a regular weekend spot or a venue for special occasions, the aim is clear - create a place where families can move more, laugh more and spend quality time together.
Screens at home, screens at school, screens everywhere - let’s get those kids moving again.