Google’s new Fitbit has no screen — and that’s the point

A new Whoop-style Fitbit signals Google’s push toward invisible health technology
Dubai: After years of adding bigger displays, brighter screens and more notifications to wearables, Google is taking a sharply different turn: removing the screen altogether.
The company has unveiled Fitbit Air, a lightweight, screenless fitness band that focuses on passive health tracking rather than apps, alerts or on-device interaction — a move that places Google squarely in the fast-growing market popularised by devices like Whoop and Oura Health. The new device is priced at $99 and includes 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, heart rhythm alerts for atrial fibrillation, sleep-stage monitoring, heart-rate variability and week-long battery life.
At first glance, Fitbit Air looks like a throwback — simpler, smaller and intentionally quiet.
But that simplicity reflects a wider shift in health technology.
Wearables are increasingly moving away from being mini smartphones on the wrist and toward becoming always-on health sensors that work silently in the background. Instead of checking a display, users sync data to a smartphone app, where AI systems interpret sleep quality, recovery trends, stress patterns and long-term wellness signals. That model has helped subscription-first wearables gain traction among athletes and health-conscious consumers looking for insight without digital distraction.
Google’s broader ambitions appear larger than a single band.
Alongside Fitbit Air, the company is reportedly merging Fitbit’s ecosystem into a wider Google Health platform, with Gemini-powered coaching tools expected to deliver personalised health recommendations based on biometric trends collected over time. In effect, Fitbit Air is not just a tracker — it is becoming a data gateway into Google’s larger AI health ecosystem.
That strategy could also mark Fitbit’s next chapter.
Since acquiring Fitbit in 2021, Google has gradually shifted away from Fitbit smartwatches, leaving the Google Pixel Watch to handle the screen-heavy smartwatch category. Fitbit Air now gives the brand a clearer identity: simple, screenless and focused on health-first tracking.
It is expected to go on sale first in major Western markets from mid-May, while a UAE launch is likely later this year, although Google has yet to confirm official regional availability.