Apple’s new AirTag boosts range and makes lost items easier to find

Second-gen AirTag brings improved findability and wider compatibility with watches
Apple has officially unveiled its next-generation AirTag, introducing improved tracking range and enhanced findability that marks the first major upgrade to the Bluetooth item tracker since its original release in 2021. The new model builds on the success of the company’s Find My ecosystem by making it easier for users to locate misplaced items such as keys, bags and luggage.
According to Apple, the updated AirTag features a second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip — the same technology found in recent iPhone and Apple Watch models — to extend the Precision Finding range by up to 50% farther than the previous version. It also includes a more powerful Bluetooth connection and a speaker that is louder by roughly 50%, helping users hear alerts from a greater distance.
Tech publications like Android Authority noted that the AirTag refresh not only enhances connectivity but also adds support for Precision Finding directly on Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models, expanding how users interact with the tracker beyond the iPhone. The device maintains the same design and price — starting at Dh129 for a single unit or $Dh439 for a four-pack — and remains compatible with existing accessories.
Privacy features remain a core focus, with Apple confirming that location data is secured and not stored on the device, while the Find My network’s end-to-end encryption protects users’ information.
