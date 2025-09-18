Design: Incredibly light but unstable

At just 165 grams, the iPhone Air feels almost weightless in hand. Some claim you'll forget it's in your pocket, though that's not quite true – you'll definitely notice its premium feel.

Available in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue, the phone looks stunning from every angle. However, the prominent camera bump makes it wobble annoyingly on flat surfaces, a clear trade-off for the slim profile.

Apple's Ceramic Shield protects both front and back, addressing durability concerns about such a thin device.

Performance: A19 Pro delivers

The A19 Pro chip handles everything smoothly, from demanding apps to intensive gaming. The N1 chip manages Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 beautifully, making file transfers noticeably faster than previous generations.

Apple promises up to 40 hours of battery life with MagSafe charging – a claim we’re still testing. If accurate, it addresses the main concern about ultra-thin phones: battery compromise.