First look : Apple iPhone 17 Air steals the show, whilst standard iPhone 17 offers best value

The Pro models pack the expected upgrades – better cameras, brighter screens, and that new rust orange shade that triggered some nostalgia in me. Remember the Sony Ericsson W600 Walkman phone? Somewhat a similar colour, but a whole different vibe. I recall being jealous of my college friends who had that phone. It was so cool.

Is the Pro version of the iPhone 17 in the remarkable rust orange colour going to be the next most remarkable thing to own? We will know in a week (September 19 onwards).

The 48MP Pro camera system, with its 8x zoom, finally delivers proper telephoto shots without the usual iPhone digital blur.