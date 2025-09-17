First look : Apple iPhone 17 Air steals the show, whilst standard iPhone 17 offers best value

iPhone Air's ultra-thin design shines amidst Apple's most diverse lineup
Dubai: The 2025 Apple device line-up, including the iPhone, the new iPhone Air, the Pro models, AirPods 3, and the new Apple Watches, are here. It will be available in Apple stores and other retail outlets across the UAE starting September 19.
But those seeking an upgrade (that’s if you own an iPhone 14 and below), the iPhone Air definitely complicates the decision-making process. You may be wondering, “Should I go for the iPhone Air? Or that cosmic orange Pro models.”
I'm torn between the two. While on one hand, the iPhone 17 Pro is like walking around with a MacBook in your pocket, there is something very chic about the brand new iPhone 17 Air.
Gulf News was given a first look at the new device line-up, including the iPhone Air, and here’s what we think are the hits and misses with this year’s lineup. Buckle up.
The regular iPhone 17 felt like a solid bet, especially for those who are still finding their way into the Apple ecosystem. Starting at Dh3,399, you get the A19 chip that can keep up with demanding apps and games. The 120Hz screen also makes scrolling buttery smooth – a feature seasoned Pro users have enjoyed for ages.
The 48MP wide-angle camera takes decent photos now, whilst the front camera widens automatically when you flip to landscape mode. No more awkward cropping during video calls. Apple’s Ceramic Shield 2 should survive more drops, and honestly, these are the prettiest iPhone colours in years.
Battery life hits around 22 hours for typical use, which is solid. The spatial wallpapers that move when you tilt the phone sideways are genuinely impressive – a nice touch, which to me, makes the phone feel alive.
The iPhone Air is Apple’s boldest move in years. At just 165 grams, it’s incredibly light. It is a smartphone that represents the Ozempic zeitgeist of today. Some say you will forget it’s in your pocket. That’s not true; it packs a punch. The A19 Pro chip delivers smooth performance, and Apple has said the battery life reaches up to 40 hours with MagSafe charging (we will put that to the test).
Worried it is too delicate? Apple’s Ceramic Shield protects both the front and back of this ‘skinny’ phone. And the camera bump is more noticeable too, making the phone wobble on flat surfaces. It’s the new kid on the block that looks stunning. Is it practical for everyone? The jury is still out on that one.
The N1 chip handles Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 beautifully, making file transfers noticeably faster. Still, remember, you are paying extra for thinness. At Dh4,299, the phone is available in space black, cloud white, light gold, sky blue.
The Pro models pack the expected upgrades – better cameras, brighter screens, and that new rust orange shade that triggered some nostalgia in me. Remember the Sony Ericsson W600 Walkman phone? Somewhat a similar colour, but a whole different vibe. I recall being jealous of my college friends who had that phone. It was so cool.
Is the Pro version of the iPhone 17 in the remarkable rust orange colour going to be the next most remarkable thing to own? We will know in a week (September 19 onwards).
The 48MP Pro camera system, with its 8x zoom, finally delivers proper telephoto shots without the usual iPhone digital blur.
For people who still live by selfies. The front camera automatically switches to wide-angle when you rotate to landscape, making group photos less cramped. Video recording benefits from better stabilisation, though most users won't notice the difference from last year's model.
Here’s is what I think is a big problem: The entire GCC lineup only supports e-SIM now. No physical SIM card slot anywhere. For many users, this means hassling with network providers to convert their current SIM to e-SIM format.
Yes, e-SIMs are more secure and help trace lost phones better, as Apple keeps reminding us. But try explaining that to someone who wants their phone to work immediately after they make a purchase.
The software runs smoothly across all models, with iOS 18.1 bringing minor improvements to widgets and notification grouping. The Control Centre gets more customisation options.
Apple Intelligence features work better on the Pro models thanks to extra RAM, though most users won't notice the difference for basic tasks like messaging and browsing.
The iPhone Air grabs headlines with its ultra-thin design, but the regular iPhone 17 offers the best balance of features and price.
Pro models deliver expected excellence with that lovely rust orange colour. If you are updating, just be prepared for the e-SIM conversion hassle.
Stay tuned on www.gulfnews.com for a more detailed unboxing and review video.
