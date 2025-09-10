Why buying iPhone 17 on EMI in Dubai is not for everyone

However, if buying it on EMI would stretch your income, lead to additional credit card debt, or tempt you into other unplanned purchases, it’s better to wait and save up. After all, the appeal of instant gratification is powerful, but true financial wellness comes from deliberate, mindful decisions rather than the lure of a shiny new gadget. In other words: enjoy your tech—but don’t let it come at the cost of your financial peace of mind.