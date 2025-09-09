iPhone 17 out of reach? Grab iPhone 16 and 15 at slashed prices and 5 other alternatives in UAE 2025

So, get your orders delivered to you as early as tomorrow with a Prime membership .

And if you're not keen on Apple, we’ve rounded up five other alternatives that pack a punch: the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for console-level gaming, Xiaomi 14T 5G with its Leica triple camera and 144Hz AMOLED display, and the vivo X60 Pro 5G with ZEISS optics for stunning photos. Whatever your style—sleek design, photography, or raw performance—there’s a budget-friendly option ready for 2025 UAE buyers. Why wait? Upgrade your phone game now.

iPhone 17 breaking your budget? Don’t worry—you don’t have to miss out on Apple magic. The iPhone 16 and 15 are now available at slashed prices across the UAE, giving you flagship-level performance without the hefty price tag. From the iPhone 16’s super-smooth 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and upgraded A18 chip to the iPhone 15’s vibrant colours and impressive camera upgrades, these deals make it easier than ever to own an Apple device without emptying your wallet.

The upgraded Ultra Wide camera with autofocus lets you capture impossibly detailed macro shots, while the 48MP Fusion camera delivers high-res images that practically glow. Add in a 2x telephoto zoom and customizable Photographic Styles, and suddenly, your phone doubles as your personal photography studio. The new Action Button puts your favourite feature one press away—whether that’s the flashlight for midnight fridge raids or a voice memo. Safety? Covered, thanks to Crash Detection that can call for help when you can’t.

The Apple iPhone 16 (128GB) in White is proof that power and style can come in one package. At first glance, the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display makes everything—from late-night Netflix binges to endless Insta scrolls—look impossibly crisp. Underneath, Apple’s A18 chip is working overtime, delivering console-level gaming, strong multitasking, and a battery that holds up to 22 hours of video playback (yes, your doomscrolling is safe).

With its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, scrolling through socials or binging Netflix feels sharp and vibrant, while the A16 Bionic chip (borrowed from the iPhone 14 Pro) ensures buttery-smooth performance whether you’re gaming, editing photos, or just jumping between endless apps, as reviews note.

The camera setup is a real highlight. The 48MP main camera captures crisp, detailed shots, and with the new 2x telephoto zoom, you get more flexibility in framing portraits and travel snaps. You've got a solid Smart HDR and improved low-light performance, and your photos rarely miss. Battery life is solid too, offering up to 20 hours of video playback, and the move to USB-C charging finally makes things easier for those juggling multiple devices.