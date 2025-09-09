iPhone 17 out of reach? Grab iPhone 16 and 15 at slashed prices and 5 other alternatives in UAE 2025

Whatever your style, there’s a budget-friendly option ready for 2025 UAE buyers.
iPhone 17 breaking your budget? Don’t worry—you don’t have to miss out on Apple magic. The iPhone 16 and 15 are now available at slashed prices across the UAE, giving you flagship-level performance without the hefty price tag. From the iPhone 16’s super-smooth 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and upgraded A18 chip to the iPhone 15’s vibrant colours and impressive camera upgrades, these deals make it easier than ever to own an Apple device without emptying your wallet.
And if you're not keen on Apple, we’ve rounded up five other alternatives that pack a punch: the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for console-level gaming, Xiaomi 14T 5G with its Leica triple camera and 144Hz AMOLED display, and the vivo X60 Pro 5G with ZEISS optics for stunning photos. Whatever your style—sleek design, photography, or raw performance—there’s a budget-friendly option ready for 2025 UAE buyers. Why wait? Upgrade your phone game now.
The Apple iPhone 16 (128GB) in White is proof that power and style can come in one package. At first glance, the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display makes everything—from late-night Netflix binges to endless Insta scrolls—look impossibly crisp. Underneath, Apple’s A18 chip is working overtime, delivering console-level gaming, strong multitasking, and a battery that holds up to 22 hours of video playback (yes, your doomscrolling is safe).
The upgraded Ultra Wide camera with autofocus lets you capture impossibly detailed macro shots, while the 48MP Fusion camera delivers high-res images that practically glow. Add in a 2x telephoto zoom and customizable Photographic Styles, and suddenly, your phone doubles as your personal photography studio. The new Action Button puts your favourite feature one press away—whether that’s the flashlight for midnight fridge raids or a voice memo. Safety? Covered, thanks to Crash Detection that can call for help when you can’t.
With its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, scrolling through socials or binging Netflix feels sharp and vibrant, while the A16 Bionic chip (borrowed from the iPhone 14 Pro) ensures buttery-smooth performance whether you’re gaming, editing photos, or just jumping between endless apps, as reviews note.
The camera setup is a real highlight. The 48MP main camera captures crisp, detailed shots, and with the new 2x telephoto zoom, you get more flexibility in framing portraits and travel snaps. You've got a solid Smart HDR and improved low-light performance, and your photos rarely miss. Battery life is solid too, offering up to 20 hours of video playback, and the move to USB-C charging finally makes things easier for those juggling multiple devices.
But, it’s not perfect. Unlike the Pro models, the iPhone 15 sticks with an aluminum frame instead of titanium, so it’s less premium in hand. There’s also no 120Hz ProMotion display, which makes scrolling less fluid compared to competitors. And while the cameras are great, serious photographers may still crave the Pro’s triple-lens setup.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is designed for power users who demand performance and versatility. With 256GB of storage and 12GB RAM, multitasking, gaming, and heavy app usage are smooth. Its 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers stunning colours, deep contrasts, and smooth 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-fluid scrolling and gaming.
Photography gets a massive boost with the 200MP main camera, enhanced night mode, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, plus 8K video recording, making it ideal for content creators. The S Pen adds precision for note-taking, sketches, and productivity on the go. Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, battery life is robust, and fast wired and wireless charging keeps you going through long days.
The S25 Ultra combines premium Silverblue design, cutting-edge features, and powerhouse performance, making it one of the best Android devices in the UAE for 2025.
The Xiaomi 14T 5G in Titan Blue offers competitive at a competitive price point. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset and paired with 12GB of RAM, it delivers smooth performance for multitasking and gaming. The device boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant visuals and fluid scrolling. Its Leica-branded triple-camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto, and 12MP ultra-wide lens, capturing detailed and dynamic photos. The 32MP front camera is ideal for high-quality selfies. With 512GB of internal storage, users have ample space for apps and media. The 5,000mAh battery supports 67W fast charging, providing quick power-ups. Additionally, the device is IP68-rated, offering water and dust resistance.
The vivo X60 Pro 5G Dual SIM 256GB 12GB RAM in Midnight Black is a combines design with powerful performance. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and 12GB of RAM, it ensures smooth multitasking and gaming experiences. The device features a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant visuals and fluid scrolling. Its 48MP main camera co-engineered with ZEISS optics, along with 13MP ultra-wide and 13MP portrait lenses, offers versatile photography options. The 32MP front camera ensures high-quality selfies. With 256GB of internal storage, users have ample space for apps and media. The 4200mAh battery supports 33W fast charging, providing quick power-ups. The device runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, offering a user-friendly interface. Additionally, the package includes vivo TWS Neo earbuds, providing an immersive audio experience.
