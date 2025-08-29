GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY
WRITE CLICK

iPhone 17: The hype, the leaks, and why I’m not upgrading

iPhone 17 promises sleek design and better selfies — but is it enough to justify cost?

Last updated:
Shyam A. Krishna, Acting Editor
3 MIN READ
Apple iPhone 16 on display. The new iPhone 17 models will be launched on September 9.
Apple iPhone 16 on display. The new iPhone 17 models will be launched on September 9.
Shutterstock

The noise around the iPhone 17 has officially reached fever pitch.

With Apple CEO Tim Cook teasing an “awe-dropping” event set for September 9, speculation has gone into overdrive. I can’t open a single tech site or scroll through a feed without being bombarded with “leaked” details about Apple’s upcoming flagship. It feels like the entire internet is bracing for something monumental.

But here's the thing: no one actually knows what’s coming.

So far, we’re running purely on leaks — and while those leaks tend to be surprisingly accurate, I can’t help but wonder if some of them are deliberate. After all, any buzz is good buzz when you’re Apple. And Cupertino-based company has, as usual, maintained radio silence while the internet froths with anticipation.

Cook will finally lift the curtain at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park next Tuesday. Until then, everything remains a rumour.

Still, assuming the rumours are true, would I buy the iPhone 17? Probably not. And here’s why.

Why slim is not the best

One iPhone 17 model is reportedly Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever. That doesn’t excite me. In fact, it worries me.

A thinner phone typically means compromises. Less space for battery. Possibly more fragility (Remember bendgate and iPhone 6?). Risky too, if you're someone who occasionally slips your phone into your back pocket.

At 6.3 inches, the display is slightly larger than previous Pro models. ProMotion and an always-on display with a dynamic refresh rate are also being touted as key upgrades.

Nice, but nothing earth-shattering. Definitely not the kind of feature that makes me reach for my credit card.

The new A19 chip promises incremental performance improvements. Faster, smarter, cooler. But the difference probably won’t be noticeable in day-to-day use. My iPhone 14 Pro already handles everything I throw at it without breaking a sweat.

The selfie camera is where things actually get interesting. The front camera is getting its first major upgrade in years, jumping to a 24MP TrueDepth camera. That’s a solid leap from the 12MP sensor on my current phone. Given how often selfies and video calls happen these days, this is the one feature that truly caught my eye.

But is a sharper selfie cam enough to justify a Dh4,000+ upgrade? Not really.

Why I'm sitting this out

My iPhone 14 Pro is still a powerhouse. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display is gorgeous. The A16 Bionic chip continues to perform like a champ. And aside from the selfie camera, I don’t feel like I’m missing out on anything critical.

So, no, I won’t be lining up to buy the iPhone 17.

Maybe I’ll consider upgrading when the iPhone 18 Pro rolls around with truly gamechanging upgrades.

Until then, my iPhone 14 Pro and my wallet can rest easy.

What about you? Tempted by the iPhone 17, or are you sitting this one out too? Let us know.

Shyam A. Krishna
Shyam A. KrishnaActing Editor
Shyam A. Krishna has been slicing and dicing news for nearly 40 years and is in no mood to slow down. As Acting Editor, he runs the newsroom — digital and print.  Sports was the passion that ignited his career, and he now writes about just about everything: news, business, sports, health, travel, and entertainment. Even cooking! You might have spotted him at COP28, the Arabian Travel Market, the Dubai World Cup racing, the T20 World Cup cricket, the Dubai tennis and Abu Dhabi Formula One motor racing.   Before all that, the newsroom was (and still is) his home turf. As Night Editor, he designed and produced pages for several years before focusing on Opinion pieces.   The transition from Opinion Editor to Senior Associate Editor signalled a return to writing — from special reports and blogs to features. And when he’s not chasing stories or deadlines, Shyam is probably making travel plans or baking something. 
Show More
Related Topics:
appleiPhone

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Google Pixel 10 Series

Google Pixel 10: Beginning of the iPhone's end?

3m read
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, launched alongside the other Pixel 10 series, is the most durable foldable yet, as per Google.It has larger front display. bigger battery, better camera. IP68 dust and water protection. It also has an impressive AI features, powered by the new Google Tensor G5 processor, made by TSMC.

Google Pixel 10 specs: Chip, camera, battery upgrades

3m read
Different angles of the leaked Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, reportedly priced from $799 (for the 128GB model)

Google Pixel 10 series drops Aug. 20 to take on rivals

3m read

iPhone 17 countdown to Sept 9 launch: Leaks, prices

4m read