iPhone 17 promises sleek design and better selfies — but is it enough to justify cost?
The noise around the iPhone 17 has officially reached fever pitch.
With Apple CEO Tim Cook teasing an “awe-dropping” event set for September 9, speculation has gone into overdrive. I can’t open a single tech site or scroll through a feed without being bombarded with “leaked” details about Apple’s upcoming flagship. It feels like the entire internet is bracing for something monumental.
But here's the thing: no one actually knows what’s coming.
So far, we’re running purely on leaks — and while those leaks tend to be surprisingly accurate, I can’t help but wonder if some of them are deliberate. After all, any buzz is good buzz when you’re Apple. And Cupertino-based company has, as usual, maintained radio silence while the internet froths with anticipation.
Cook will finally lift the curtain at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park next Tuesday. Until then, everything remains a rumour.
Still, assuming the rumours are true, would I buy the iPhone 17? Probably not. And here’s why.
One iPhone 17 model is reportedly Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever. That doesn’t excite me. In fact, it worries me.
A thinner phone typically means compromises. Less space for battery. Possibly more fragility (Remember bendgate and iPhone 6?). Risky too, if you're someone who occasionally slips your phone into your back pocket.
At 6.3 inches, the display is slightly larger than previous Pro models. ProMotion and an always-on display with a dynamic refresh rate are also being touted as key upgrades.
Nice, but nothing earth-shattering. Definitely not the kind of feature that makes me reach for my credit card.
The new A19 chip promises incremental performance improvements. Faster, smarter, cooler. But the difference probably won’t be noticeable in day-to-day use. My iPhone 14 Pro already handles everything I throw at it without breaking a sweat.
The selfie camera is where things actually get interesting. The front camera is getting its first major upgrade in years, jumping to a 24MP TrueDepth camera. That’s a solid leap from the 12MP sensor on my current phone. Given how often selfies and video calls happen these days, this is the one feature that truly caught my eye.
But is a sharper selfie cam enough to justify a Dh4,000+ upgrade? Not really.
My iPhone 14 Pro is still a powerhouse. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display is gorgeous. The A16 Bionic chip continues to perform like a champ. And aside from the selfie camera, I don’t feel like I’m missing out on anything critical.
So, no, I won’t be lining up to buy the iPhone 17.
Maybe I’ll consider upgrading when the iPhone 18 Pro rolls around with truly gamechanging upgrades.
Until then, my iPhone 14 Pro and my wallet can rest easy.
What about you? Tempted by the iPhone 17, or are you sitting this one out too? Let us know.
