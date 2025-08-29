So far, we’re running purely on leaks — and while those leaks tend to be surprisingly accurate, I can’t help but wonder if some of them are deliberate. After all, any buzz is good buzz when you’re Apple. And Cupertino-based company has, as usual, maintained radio silence while the internet froths with anticipation.

The selfie camera is where things actually get interesting. The front camera is getting its first major upgrade in years, jumping to a 24MP TrueDepth camera. That’s a solid leap from the 12MP sensor on my current phone. Given how often selfies and video calls happen these days, this is the one feature that truly caught my eye.

