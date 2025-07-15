iPhone 17 prep: 5 travel gadgets every creator needs in 2025

From tripods to microphones, our guide has you covered
Got your eye on the iPhone 17? If you’re a creator who’s always chasing the next shot between airports, coffee shops, and city streets, it’s time to upgrade your travel arsenal. Why lug around heavy gear when your phone can be a full-blown studio with the right add-ons? From cinematic clips to all-day shoots without a dead battery in sight, these five game-changing gadgets keep your workflow smooth, your content razor-sharp, and your bag blissfully light. So, it doesn't matter if you’re jetting off to Bali or filming on the go in your own backyard, this is your 2025 creator checklist — because inspiration waits for no one, and neither should you.
For content creators planning to use the iPhone 17, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer is a must-have accessory can just add that chutzpah to your content creation. This lightweight, compact 3-axis gimbal offers advanced stabilisation technology. Your videos will stay smooth and cinematic—even on the move. Designed with a foldable build and a built-in extension rod, it’s perfect for capturing creative angles or flawless selfies wherever you go. Features like ActiveTrack 5.0 let you follow your subject with precision, while the new side wheel allows intuitive focus and zoom control for that professional touch. Finished in sleek slate gray with an ergonomic grip, it’s comfortable and secure to hold during long shoots.
For iPhone 17 users eager to up their content creation game, the Lume Cube Mobile Creator Kit 2.0 is the lighting solution to make every video and selfie shine. This all-in-one kit features an adjustable, bright ring light that perfectly enhances your appearance, whether you’re filming trendy TikToks, Instagram Reels, or professional vlogs. Designed for versatility, the universal camera mount easily switches between portrait and landscape mode to match your iPhone 17’s stunning capabilities. Its portable tripod stands up to 5 feet tall but conveniently collapses into a compact handheld size, ideal for creators on the move. Moreover, the included Bluetooth remote shutter lets you start and stop filming from a distance, offering seamless wireless control. Running off your phone’s battery, this ring light ensures continuous, cord-free illumination so you never miss the perfect shot, making it an essential accessory for any iPhone 17 content creator in 2025.
Pair your iPhone 17 with the RØDE Wireless ME and take your content’s audio quality to studio levels, no matter where you film. This wireless microphone kit includes two clip-on mics and a sleek charging case, making it perfect for interviews, voiceovers, or on-the-go storytelling. With crystal-clear sound capture and minimal background noise, the Wireless ME ensures your voice comes through clean and professional—something today’s influencers and vloggers can’t afford to compromise on. The intuitive setup means you're recording in seconds. Whether you’re shooting solo or capturing a conversation, this dual-mic kit gives your mobile videos the audio clarity they deserve, making it a must-have in any creator's kit.
If you’re planning to get the iPhone 17 and want a flexible, pro-grade filming setup, the Peak Design Mobile Creator Kit is solid accessory. Designed to work with MagSafe-compatible iPhones—including the upcoming iPhone 17—this modular mount system transforms your phone into a full mobile rig. From vlogging, livestreaming, or filming on the fly, the Creator Kit gives you the freedom to attach lights, mics, and other gear with ease, thanks to its ultra-strong magnetic base and included 1/4"-20 adaptor. Pair it with a tripod or handheld grip, and you're ready to shoot stabilised, professional-quality video from any angle. With Peak Design’s signature minimal design and rugged durability, this kit is made for serious creators who want to build a custom content setup around the iPhone 17 the moment it drops.
Planning to upgrade to the iPhone 17? The UGREEN Nexode Wireless Power Bank is a future-ready necessity for creators who need reliable, on-the-go power. With MagSafe-style compatibility, this compact power bank magnetically attaches to supported iPhonesm making it a strong contender for the iPhone 17 lineup, which is expected to continue MagSafe support. It delivers up to 15W of wireless charging and features a USB-C port for fast 20W wired output, perfect for long shoot days or content creation marathons. Its slim, pocket-friendly design and high-capacity battery make it ideal for travel, vlogging, or anytime you’re away from a power source. Whether you're shooting in 4K or live streaming from anywhere, this power bank ensures your iPhone stays charged and ready, no cables needed.
