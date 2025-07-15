iPhone 17 prep: 5 travel gadgets every creator needs in 2025

Got your eye on the iPhone 17? If you’re a creator who’s always chasing the next shot between airports, coffee shops, and city streets, it’s time to upgrade your travel arsenal. Why lug around heavy gear when your phone can be a full-blown studio with the right add-ons? From cinematic clips to all-day shoots without a dead battery in sight, these five game-changing gadgets keep your workflow smooth, your content razor-sharp, and your bag blissfully light. So, it doesn't matter if you’re jetting off to Bali or filming on the go in your own backyard, this is your 2025 creator checklist — because inspiration waits for no one, and neither should you.