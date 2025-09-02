GOLD/FOREX
Before iPhone 17 drops: 5 best Apple gifts that'll make perfect surprises, UAE 2025

From fitness enthusiasts to organisation lovers, these gifts hit all the right notes

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
The countdown to the iPhone 17 is on, but the gift-giving season doesn’t have to wait. From tech gadgets to smart accessories, Apple has a range of products that are perfect for surprising your loved ones. Think beyond the latest phone and explore devices that combine style, functionality, and innovation—items that make life easier, more creative, and undeniably fun. Whether it’s for a friend who loves fitness, a family member glued to their iPad, or a partner who thrives on organisation, these Apple gifts hit all the right notes. Here are five standout picks to wow anyone on your list.

1) Best iPad: Apple 2021 iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) 

The Apple 2021 iPad is the kind of tablet that fits into modern life, whether you’re a student, a creative, or someone who just wants a reliable device for everyday use. Its 10.2-inch Retina display delivers sharp, vibrant visuals, while True Tone technology automatically adjusts the screen to match your surroundings, making binge-watching or scrolling through photos a treat for your eyes. Powered by the A13 Bionic chip, it handles browsing, streaming, and light multitasking smoothly, so you can switch between work, study, and entertainment without missing a beat. The 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage keeps you perfectly framed during video calls, making remote meetings or family chats feel more natural and connected. Supporting the 1st-generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, it’s ready for creativity and productivity on the go. With 64GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life, this iPad combines practicality with style, offering a sleek silver finish that complements any lifestyle.

2) Best Watch: Apple Watch Ultra 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS + Cellular 49mm is built for those who push limits, whether on rugged trails or in the heart of the city. Its bold 49mm black titanium case and black Trail Loop strap give it an unmistakably adventurous edge, while its advanced fitness and health tracking features make it a device for any athlete or outdoor enthusiast. Precision GPS ensures you never lose your way, even off the beaten path, and with extra-long battery life, it keeps up with your longest workouts or multi-day adventures without missing a beat. Beyond fitness, it connects to your phone, letting you take calls, reply to messages, and access apps right from your wrist, blending extreme durability with smart convenience.

3) Best Charger: MagSafe Charger Compatible

The Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is an all-in-one solution for anyone looking to keep their Apple devices powered in style. Qi2 certified and delivering up to 15W of fast wireless charging, it powers your iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. The built-in Apple Watch charger and MagSafe-compatible design mean your devices snap into place with ease, keeping your bedside table or desk clutter-free. Compact yet powerful, it’s perfect for busy mornings, late-night charging, or just keeping your tech organized—making it a practical and stylish gift for anyone who loves Apple gear.

4) Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil makes a standout gift for anyone who loves creativity, organisation, or just getting things done on the go. Pair it with an iPad, and it instantly turns a tablet into a digital notebook, sketchbook, or design studio—perfect for students, artists, or professionals. Sleek, precise, and intuitive, it lets every idea come to life with natural strokes, whether it’s jotting notes, marking up documents, or sketching illustrations. Lightweight and easy to use, it’s the kind of gift that keeps on giving, inspiring creativity, productivity, and fun every day.

5) Best AirTags: Apple AirTag

The Apple AirTag is a clever and practical gift for anyone who’s ever misplaced their keys, bag, or even their wallet. Compact and easy to attach to everyday items, it pairs seamlessly with the Find My app, letting you track your belongings with precision from your iPhone. With its built-in speaker and precision tracking, finding lost items becomes quick and almost effortless. It’s a thoughtful gift that blends technology with peace of mind—perfect for friends, family, or anyone who loves smart, functional accessories that simplify life.

