Before iPhone 17 drops: 5 best Apple gifts that'll make perfect surprises, UAE 2025

The Apple 2021 iPad is the kind of tablet that fits into modern life, whether you’re a student, a creative, or someone who just wants a reliable device for everyday use. Its 10.2-inch Retina display delivers sharp, vibrant visuals, while True Tone technology automatically adjusts the screen to match your surroundings, making binge-watching or scrolling through photos a treat for your eyes. Powered by the A13 Bionic chip, it handles browsing, streaming, and light multitasking smoothly, so you can switch between work, study, and entertainment without missing a beat. The 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage keeps you perfectly framed during video calls, making remote meetings or family chats feel more natural and connected. Supporting the 1st-generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, it’s ready for creativity and productivity on the go. With 64GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life, this iPad combines practicality with style, offering a sleek silver finish that complements any lifestyle.