8 best Onam gift ideas to make your homesick friends smile in the UAE, 2025

From bowls to plants, our gift guide has you covered
Missing the festive vibes of Kerala? Onam is here, and your homesick friends in the UAE deserve a slice of the celebration. From vibrant Pookalam stencils to bring traditional flower rangoli to life, to jasmine and sandalwood diffusers that instantly transport them to festive mornings, these gifts scream love and nostalgia. Treat them to handcrafted Urli bowls for décor or a pre-seasoned cast iron skillet for feasts reminiscent of home. Spice it up with traditional cookware, rangoli kits, or even a lush indoor Majesty Palm. Thoughtful, fun, and utterly Onam-approved, these gifts will make them feel a little closer to Kerala.
Nothing says Onam quite like the familiar warmth of jasmine and sandalwood wafting through the air. So, purchase a set of candles, with blend of jasmine, oud, and sandalwood, instantly transports your friend back to Kerala’s festive mornings and temple courtyards. Hand-poured in the USA and made with soy wax, it’s designed to burn longer and release fragrance more richly, filling their space with the comforting essence of tradition.
An urli bowl is the symbol of Kerala homes, and gifting one for Onam will just bring the warmth of tradition. The BEHOMA Decorative Classic Urli Bowl, with its hammered gold, brass finish, can promise beauty to floating flowers, candles, or even a vibrant mini pookalam. Placed at the entrance, in the living room, or as part of the festive pooja décor, it instantly brings that warm, welcoming Onam vibe. Lightweight yet striking, this aluminium piece is all about eternal charm and utility.
Has your friend been talking about the greenery of Kerala lately? Well, we have an idea. A palm instantly brings Onam spirit into any space. The Costa Farms Majesty Palm, standing 3–4 feet tall, comes potted in a modern planter, making it perfect for balconies, patios, or living rooms. Its lush fronds create that breezy, festive vibe which will remind you and your friend Kerala’s natural beauty, while also doubling as a stylish year-round décor piece. Easy to care for and striking in presence, it’s a thoughtful Onam gift for friends who miss the greenery of home.
Celebrate Onam with a touch of Kerala’s culinary magic! The NIRLON Tawa and Appa Chatti 3-Layer Non-Stick Combo is solid for whipping up golden appams, crispy dosas, or festive pancakes. Designed for even cooking and non-stick performance, this set brings the taste of traditional Kerala breakfasts right into your friend’s UAE kitchen. Lightweight, durable, and easy to clean, it’s a practical yet thoughtful gift that makes festival mornings extra special. For homesick friends craving a taste of home, this cookware set delivers both nostalgia and delicious results—because Onam isn’t just a festival, it’s a feast.
What's Onam without the Pookalams? Anciently Kambi Kolam Rangoli Stencil lets you effortlessly create traditional kolam or rangoli patterns, inspired by the intricate designs seen during Onam. Measuring 10x10 inches, this wooden stencil is helpful for decorating floors, entrances, or even walls, adding a festive, cultural charm to any space. For homesick friends in the UAE, it’s a way to connect with Kerala’s heritage. Simple to use, beautiful, and completely reusable, this stencil brings the joy of Onam to your home, no flowers required!
Want to help your friend prepare the feast? Well, the Taluka Pure Brass Hand-Made Hammered Kadhai (3500ml / 12x4 inches) is ready to handle everything from spicy curries to sweet payasam with style. Heavy, hammered, and oh-so-traditional, this kadhai is a solid statement. It's like sending a little piece of Kerala straight to their stovetop. Handcrafted, durable, and dripping with heritage vibes, every meal suddenly feels festive. Who said cookware can’t be fabulous?
Steam up 8 fluffy idlis at once with the included double idli plates, or whip up curries, stir-fries, and more under its shiny steel lid. Helpful for recreating authentic South Indian breakfasts in the UAE, this sleek silver wonder makes every meal Insta-worthy. Durable, versatile, and zero-fuss, it’s the kind of kitchen hero your friends will be grateful for.
The Cocodor White Jasmine Reed Diffuser fills your space with the delicate, dreamy scent of blooming jasmine—festive mornings and temple vibes without leaving your UAE home. Elegant, fuss-free, and endlessly calming, it’s perfect for your riend who needs a whiff of nostalgia. Just set it, forget it, and let the fragrance do the talking. Who knew longing for home could smell this good?
Channel your inner chef! This Lodge Cast Iron Skillet is ready to fry, sear, and sizzle your Onam feast to perfection. Pre-seasoned and ultra-durable, it delivers that authentic, rustic flavour every time, because no sad appam or curry should ever see a weak pan. Perfect for friends in the UAE craving a taste of tradition, this skillet makes every kitchen feel like home. Heavy-duty, long-lasting, and totally Insta-worthy—your Onam cooking just leveled up.
