Celebrate Onam with authentic Kerala feasts across Dubai’s top restaurants

Celebrate Onam in luxury at Varq with an exquisite Onam Sadhya Thali, available from September 4–6. This festive vegetarian feast, crafted by the restaurant’s chefs, showcases time-honoured recipes and the freshest seasonal ingredients, served in traditional style. Expect a spread of rich flavours, textures, and aromas that honour Kerala’s culinary heritage, with the option to pair the meal with festive-inspired cocktails and mocktails.