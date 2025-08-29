Celebrate Onam with authentic Kerala feasts across Dubai’s top restaurants

Dubai restaurants offer Sadhya feasts and festive flavors for Kerala’s harvest celebration
Celebrate the joy of Onam at Kovalam, a much-loved spot in Karama known for authentic Kerala flavours. On September 5, the restaurant hosts a grand vegetarian Onam Sadhya, served on a banana leaf and featuring over 25 traditional dishes including Avial, Olan, Kaalan, Thoran, Sambar, Parippu Curry, Inji Puli, Sharkara Upperi, Ada Pradhaman and Palada Payasam. The celebrations continue with a Kerala Food Festival starting September 10, showcasing specialties from across the state.
Offer: Dh59 per person, September 5, 12pm – 4pm I Call: 04 335 5523
Celebrate Onam in luxury at Varq with an exquisite Onam Sadhya Thali, available from September 4–6. This festive vegetarian feast, crafted by the restaurant’s chefs, showcases time-honoured recipes and the freshest seasonal ingredients, served in traditional style. Expect a spread of rich flavours, textures, and aromas that honour Kerala’s culinary heritage, with the option to pair the meal with festive-inspired cocktails and mocktails.
Offer: Dh295 per person, September 4–6, Lunch 12pm – 2.30pm
Call: 04 275 4444, email varq.exoticadubai@tajhotels.com
Experience Kerala’s rich traditions with a lavish festive spread of 26 authentic vegetarian dishes served on banana leaves at Accor’s five vibrant hotels in the Dubai Deira and Gold District. Savour flavours like crispy upperi (banana chips), sweet sharkkara varatti, tangy inji puli, flavorful kichadi, and spiced sambar. Each dish, including creamy moru curry and indulgent payasams, is made from traditional recipes that highlight the season’s bounty.
Offer: early booking Dh45per person (regular price Dh49), available across Accor’s Dubai Deira & Gold District hotels [Novotel Dubai Gold District, Mercure Dubai Deira, Mercure Dubai Gold District, Ibis Styles Dubai Deria & Adagio, Dubai Deira] from August 26 to September 30, between 12.30 to 3.30pm
Call: 055 473 5384, 050 281 9413
Experience the joy of Onam at Jamavar, located in the Address Residences in Downtown Dubai. Enjoy a traditional Onam Sadhya served on a banana leaf, inspired by Leela Nair (Leelamma) and honouring the Keralan roots of the Nair family. The multi-course feast includes Banana Chips, Mango Pickle, Kootu Curry, and tangy Sambhar, celebrating heritage, flavour and togetherness.
Offer: Dh195 (non-veg) and Dh165 (veg), available from August 26 to September 5 for both lunch and dinner, Monday - Friday: 12pm - 12am, Saturday - Sunday: 12.30pm - 12am
Call: 04 553 7852
