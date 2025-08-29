GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
Logo
Logo

Celebrate Onam with authentic Kerala feasts across Dubai’s top restaurants

Dubai restaurants offer Sadhya feasts and festive flavors for Kerala’s harvest celebration

Last updated:
Krita Coelho, Editor
3 MIN READ
Celebrate Onam with authentic Kerala feasts across Dubai’s top restaurants

Kovalam Restaurant, Karama – Dubai

Celebrate the joy of Onam at Kovalam, a much-loved spot in Karama known for authentic Kerala flavours. On September 5, the restaurant hosts a grand vegetarian Onam Sadhya, served on a banana leaf and featuring over 25 traditional dishes including Avial, Olan, Kaalan, Thoran, Sambar, Parippu Curry, Inji Puli, Sharkara Upperi, Ada Pradhaman and Palada Payasam. The celebrations continue with a Kerala Food Festival starting September 10, showcasing specialties from across the state.

Offer: Dh59 per person, September 5, 12pm – 4pm I Call: 04 335 5523

Varq, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa – The Palm, Dubai

Celebrate Onam in luxury at Varq with an exquisite Onam Sadhya Thali, available from September 4–6. This festive vegetarian feast, crafted by the restaurant’s chefs, showcases time-honoured recipes and the freshest seasonal ingredients, served in traditional style. Expect a spread of rich flavours, textures, and aromas that honour Kerala’s culinary heritage, with the option to pair the meal with festive-inspired cocktails and mocktails.

Offer: Dh295 per person, September 4–6, Lunch 12pm – 2.30pm

Call: 04 275 4444, email varq.exoticadubai@tajhotels.com

Accor’s Dubai Deira & Dubai Gold District Hotels

Experience Kerala’s rich traditions with a lavish festive spread of 26 authentic vegetarian dishes served on banana leaves at Accor’s five vibrant hotels in the Dubai Deira and Gold District. Savour flavours like crispy upperi (banana chips), sweet sharkkara varatti, tangy inji puli, flavorful kichadi, and spiced sambar. Each dish, including creamy moru curry and indulgent payasams, is made from traditional recipes that highlight the season’s bounty.

Offer: early booking Dh45per person (regular price Dh49), available across Accor’s Dubai Deira & Gold District hotels [Novotel Dubai Gold District, Mercure Dubai Deira, Mercure Dubai Gold District, Ibis Styles Dubai Deria & Adagio, Dubai Deira] from August 26 to September 30, between 12.30 to 3.30pm

Call: 055 473 5384, 050 281 9413

Jamavar Dubai, Address Residences Opera District - Downtown Dubai - Dubai

Experience the joy of Onam at Jamavar, located in the Address Residences in Downtown Dubai. Enjoy a traditional Onam Sadhya served on a banana leaf, inspired by Leela Nair (Leelamma) and honouring the Keralan roots of the Nair family. The multi-course feast includes Banana Chips, Mango Pickle, Kootu Curry, and tangy Sambhar, celebrating heritage, flavour and togetherness.

Offer: Dh195 (non-veg) and Dh165 (veg), available from August 26 to September 5 for both lunch and dinner, Monday - Friday: 12pm - 12am, Saturday - Sunday: 12.30pm - 12am

Call: 04 553 7852

Related Topics:
Friday

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai gold price surges back to near Dh380. Can this go all the way to a new record of Dh384?

Dubai gold price shoots back to highest in 30 days

1m read
Enjoy festive Onam Sadhya meals at top Dubai restaurants.

Experience Kerala’s flavours with Onam Sadhya in Dubai

3m read
Several hotels, restaurants are serving the legendary Onam Sadhya, that’s a 26-dish vegetarian spread laid out on a traditional banana leaf.

Onam in Dubai: 11 spots that serve the real deal

4m read
Shoppers at gold souq in Deira.

UAE: Why gold isn’t always cheaper during Eid or Diwali

2m read