Kerala makes history: First heart transplant at a district government hospital in the country

India milestone: Nepali woman receives life-saving surgery at district facility
Kerala achieved a historic milestone by successfully performing the first heart transplant at a district-level government hospital in India. The groundbreaking procedure took place at Ernakulam General Hospital in Kochi on Monday.
The recipient, Durga, a woman from Nepal, has been moved to the ICU for post-operative care, with doctors expressing strong confidence in the surgery's outcome.
This landmark procedure highlights the expanding capabilities of district hospitals across India to perform highly complex operations that were previously confined to specialised private centers.
Kerala's health Minister Veena George, along with the medical team, expressed deep gratitude to the donor's family for their selfless decision, which has given Durga a new lease on life.
More than just a medical success, the achievement reinforces Kerala’s long held reputation for accessible, high quality public healthcare and adds another proud chapter to the state’s growing list of health care milestones.
The heart was donated by Shibu, a 47-year-old resident of Chirakkal, Idavattom in Kollam district, who was declared brain-dead at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College following a road accident. In a remarkable act of generosity, Shibu's liver, kidneys, corneas, skin, and heart valves were also donated.
Among the donated organs, one kidney and the liver have already been successfully transplanted at KIMS Hospital. Heart valves and corneas are being preserved for future use, while one kidney and the pancreas could not be utilized due to incompatibility with recipients.
Doctors involved in the surgery emphasised the critical importance of organ donation and its life-saving impact on multiple individuals. The success of this transplant not only sets a precedent for government hospitals across India but also showcases Kerala's leadership in advanced medical care, serving as an example to the rest of the country.
Officials hope that this achievement will inspire greater public awareness and participation in organ donation, helping save and transform more lives in the years to come. The procedure demonstrates that cutting-edge medical treatments can be made accessible through public healthcare infrastructure, offering hope to patients regardless of their economic circumstances.
However, while several successful heart transplants have been carried out in government hospitals across the country, including in Chennai and Delhi, this is the first time such a procedure has been performed at a district general hospital anywhere in India according to reports.
