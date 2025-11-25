Dubai Health trains healthcare professionals on organ donation skills

Dubai Health continues to lead organ donation efforts across the UAE, where it has successfully facilitated more than 280 transplant procedures across its facilities, all made possible by the generous support of more than 90 donor families. The organization remains committed to supporting the goals of the UAE’s National Program for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, Hayat, by providing specialised care programs, advancing scientific research, and assisting patients who are unable to afford treatment costs. These efforts have contributed significantly to promoting a culture of organ donation and raising community awareness surrounding its profound humanitarian impact.