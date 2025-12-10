UAE updates organ transplant law to permit use of animal-derived, manufactured organs

Under the amendments, “non-human organs” are now formally defined to include animal and manufactured organs. Their use in transplants will be permitted only when considered the most appropriate medical option for a patient’s condition.

The decree-law mandates that no animal organ may be removed for transplantation without a licence from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) or the relevant health authority. Health facilities and manufacturing entities involved in producing or handling such organs must also obtain all necessary permits.