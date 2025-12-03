GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE’s ‘Hayat’ organ donation athletes honoured after debut at World Transplant Games in Germany

The small but determined Emirati team delivered standout performances

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
The ceremony served to appreciate the inspirational recovery stories of the six athletes and underscore the life-saving importance of organ donation across the UAE.
The ceremony served to appreciate the inspirational recovery stories of the six athletes and underscore the life-saving importance of organ donation across the UAE.
Supplied

Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has recognised the Emirati delegation that secured four medals during the nation’s debut at the World Transplant Games in Dresden, Germany, highlighting the success of the country’s 'Hayat' organ donation programme.

The ceremony, held at MoHAP’s Dubai headquarters, served to appreciate the inspirational recovery stories of the six athletes—all living donors or transplant recipients—and underscore the life-saving importance of organ donation across the UAE.

Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector and Supervisor of the National Programme for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, ‘Hayat’, presented honorary awards to the team members. Their performance, which saw them compete among 2,500 athletes from 51 nations, was described as a testament to the programme's remarkable progress.

A milestone in sports and humanitarianism

The small but determined Emirati team delivered standout performances, clinching a gold medal in the 200-meter race, a gold in the javelin throw, a bronze in the 200-meter race, and a bronze in the pétanque doubles. Their presence on the international stage showcased values of determination, perseverance, and resilience following their transplant and donation journeys.

Dr Al Amiri stressed that the participation was both a humanitarian and national milestone, reflecting the values of generosity and solidarity underpinning the nation’s organ donation system.

“Sport and physical activity are a fundamental pillar in the post-transplant recovery journey,” Dr Al Amiri stated. He added that the athletes’ participation carried a profound humanitarian message and opened "new prospects for international cooperation" in the field.

Future ambitions: Hosting the world

Looking ahead, MoHAP confirmed ambitious plans to significantly expand the UAE’s involvement in future events. The Ministry aims to coordinate with the Ministry of Sports, the Olympic Committee, and relevant health authorities to send a larger, more prepared team to the 2027 World Transplant Games in Belgium.

Furthermore, the UAE plans to submit a candidacy file to host the 2029 World Transplant Games, a move that would make the UAE the first Arab and Gulf country to host the global event. The nation also aspires to host the "HAYAT International Transplant and Sport Congress."

Dr Al Amiri clarified that this achievement aligns with the UAE’s vision of enhancing quality of life and reinforcing its position as a leading global centre for organ transplantation and advanced healthcare, while sending a message of support to transplant patients worldwide.

The award ceremony was held in conjunction with a scientific symposium organised by the International Society of Organ Transplantation (ISOT), where experts advocated for the adoption of a comprehensive care model that integrates sport as an essential element of modern transplant medicine.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Because of cold-storage limitations, even when donor organs are available, timing and logistics often doom them to waste.

Breakthrough: Organs may soon survive frozen storage

2m read
Dubai Health has successfully facilitated more than 280 transplant procedures across its facilities

Dubai Health trains healthcare team on organ donation

3m read
Landmark agreement aims to transform organ donation through innovation, training and integrated national systems.

MoHAP–Dubai Police pact to boost organ donation

2m read
Late daughter’s organs help save three lives in UAE

Emirati dad donates daughter’s organs, 3 lives saved

3m read