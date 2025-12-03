UAE’s ‘Hayat’ organ donation athletes honoured after debut at World Transplant Games in Germany

Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector and Supervisor of the National Programme for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, ‘Hayat’, presented honorary awards to the team members. Their performance, which saw them compete among 2,500 athletes from 51 nations, was described as a testament to the programme's remarkable progress.

The ceremony, held at MoHAP’s Dubai headquarters, served to appreciate the inspirational recovery stories of the six athletes—all living donors or transplant recipients—and underscore the life-saving importance of organ donation across the UAE.

Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has recognised the Emirati delegation that secured four medals during the nation’s debut at the World Transplant Games in Dresden, Germany, highlighting the success of the country’s 'Hayat' organ donation programme.

“Sport and physical activity are a fundamental pillar in the post-transplant recovery journey,” Dr Al Amiri stated. He added that the athletes’ participation carried a profound humanitarian message and opened "new prospects for international cooperation" in the field.

Dr Al Amiri stressed that the participation was both a humanitarian and national milestone, reflecting the values of generosity and solidarity underpinning the nation’s organ donation system.

The small but determined Emirati team delivered standout performances, clinching a gold medal in the 200-meter race, a gold in the javelin throw, a bronze in the 200-meter race, and a bronze in the pétanque doubles. Their presence on the international stage showcased values of determination, perseverance, and resilience following their transplant and donation journeys.

The award ceremony was held in conjunction with a scientific symposium organised by the International Society of Organ Transplantation (ISOT), where experts advocated for the adoption of a comprehensive care model that integrates sport as an essential element of modern transplant medicine.

Dr Al Amiri clarified that this achievement aligns with the UAE’s vision of enhancing quality of life and reinforcing its position as a leading global centre for organ transplantation and advanced healthcare, while sending a message of support to transplant patients worldwide.

Furthermore, the UAE plans to submit a candidacy file to host the 2029 World Transplant Games, a move that would make the UAE the first Arab and Gulf country to host the global event. The nation also aspires to host the "HAYAT International Transplant and Sport Congress."

Looking ahead, MoHAP confirmed ambitious plans to significantly expand the UAE’s involvement in future events. The Ministry aims to coordinate with the Ministry of Sports, the Olympic Committee, and relevant health authorities to send a larger, more prepared team to the 2027 World Transplant Games in Belgium.

