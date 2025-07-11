Long weekend ready: 6 Apple travel essentials to grab before iPhone 17 launch

With the long weekend around the corner and the iPhone 17 Pro Max launch still on the horizon, now’s the perfect time to upgrade your travel game with the right Apple accessories. Whether you’re hopping on a plane, navigating busy airports, or exploring new cities, the right tech makes all the difference. From noise-cancelling wireless earbuds for peaceful flights to portable chargers that keep your devices powered, these six Apple travel essentials will keep you connected, organized, and adventure-ready. Don’t wait for the new iPhone—level up your long weekend travel kit today.