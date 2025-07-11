Long weekend ready: 6 Apple travel essentials to grab before iPhone 17 launch

Before iPhone 17, get your travel kit sorted with the right Apple accessories
With the long weekend around the corner and the iPhone 17 Pro Max launch still on the horizon, now’s the perfect time to upgrade your travel game with the right Apple accessories. Whether you’re hopping on a plane, navigating busy airports, or exploring new cities, the right tech makes all the difference. From noise-cancelling wireless earbuds for peaceful flights to portable chargers that keep your devices powered, these six Apple travel essentials will keep you connected, organized, and adventure-ready. Don’t wait for the new iPhone—level up your long weekend travel kit today.
Apple AirPods 4 are the kind of travel essential you don’t realize you nee, until you’ve flown with them. With Active Noise Cancellation, they’re perfect for tuning out engine hum. Flip to Transparency Mode at the gate or in a taxi, and you’ll hear exactly what you need, without pulling them out. Thanks to Adaptive Audio, these earbuds smartly adjust to your surroundings, so you’re not constantly reaching for the volume button mid-journey.
What really sets them apart? The personalised spatial audio makes movies and music feel cinematic, no matter where you’re sitting. Powered by Apple’s new H2 chip, the AirPods 4 deliver snappy performance and clear, balanced sound, all while sipping battery. And when it’s time to recharge? The USB-C case supports both wired and wireless charging, easy on a plane, in a hotel, or even at the airport lounge. Compact, smart, and effortlessly Apple, the AirPods 4 are travel-ready in every sense.
The 2022 iPad Air (5th Generation) is lightweight, powerful, and portable. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display brings movies, books, and work documents to life with crisp detail and vibrant colour. Powered by the Apple M1 chip, it delivers smooth, fast performance in a sleek design that slips easily into a carry-on or tote.
With Wi-Fi, Cellular connectivity, staying online while on the move is easy, from airport lounges to city cafés. The Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) support makes it ideal for jotting down notes, sketching, or editing on the go. Touch ID keeps everything secure with a single tap, and the all-day battery keeps you going through flights, meetings, and sightseeing.
The UGREEN MagSafe Power Bank is the kind of accessory every Apple user should toss into their carry-on. Designed specifically for MagSafe-compatible iPhones, it snaps on magnetically, no cables, no hassle. Its slim profile doesn’t bulk up your phone, making it easy to scroll, stream, or take photos while it charges.
Perfect for travel days when you’re constantly on the go, this power bank provides reliable backup juice to keep your iPhone alive from airport security to your final destination. With USB-C input/output, it recharges quickly and can even double as a wired charger for other devices. The LED display is a bonus, clearly showing remaining battery percentage—so there’s no guessing.
So, if you’re commuting, road-tripping, or in-flight, the UGREEN MagSafe Power Bank does help, and plays perfectly with your Apple ecosystem.
Need form and function? The Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS, 46mm) is here to help. With its Jet Black aluminium case and Black Sport Band, it’s built to handle both business trips and beach escapes. The larger Always-On Retina Display means you can quickly check time, messages, or flight details, without lifting your wrist or unlocking your phone.
It’s a solid fitness and health companion, too, featuring an ECG app, activity tracking, sleep monitoring, and water resistance, useful for everything from red-eye flights to impromptu pool dips. While it doesn't offer cellular connectivity in this model, pairing it with your iPhone still gives you access to maps, music control, and notifications on the go.
For travelers who want lightweight convenience, basic health insights, and a bit of style on their wrist, the Apple Watch Series 10 GPS is a smart addition, especially for those who don’t need full cellular functionality.
Designed to integrate with your Apple devices, the Apple AirTag is a coin-sized tracker that pairs with your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. Ideal for keeping tabs on essentials, keys, wallets, backpacks, or luggage, it works through the Find My app, letting you play a sound to help locate lost items nearby.
If you’re using an iPhone 11 or later, the Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology adds Precision Finding, giving you exact distance and direction to your AirTag. It’s especially useful for travelers or those prone to misplacing things, offering real-time tracking and peace of mind. Lightweight, discreet, and tightly woven into the Apple ecosystem, the AirTag is a smart addition for anyone who wants to travel lighter and worry less.
