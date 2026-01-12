GOLD/FOREX
Messi's impact is huge but Real Madrid tops the list — Here are the top-selling football kits of 2025

Real Madrid leads 2025 kit sales with over 3.1 million jerseys sold

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
The MLS club's explosive kit sales are undoubtedly driven by Lionel Messi's presence
AFP-CHANDAN KHANNA

As we look back at 2025, the global football kit market revealed fascinating insights into fan loyalty, star power, and the emergence of football's next generation. According to data from Diario AS and Euromericas Sport Marketing, the year's top-selling kits showcase a familiar mix of European giants alongside one surprising American newcomer, while individual player sales tell an even more intriguing story. Here are the five clubs that sold the most jerseys in 2025.

1. Real Madrid – 3,133,000 Kits

The undisputed champions of kit sales, Real Madrid topped the charts with over 3.1 million jerseys sold. The Spanish giants' commercial appeal remains unmatched, driven by their recent success and a squad packed with marketable superstars. The iconic white jersey continues to be the most coveted piece of football merchandise worldwide, with Kylian Mbappé's arrival from PSG and Vinícius Júnior's continued brilliance driving sales throughout the year.

2. Barcelona – 2,940,000 Kits

Despite their well-documented financial struggles in recent years, Barcelona proves their fanbase remains fiercely loyal with nearly 3 million kits sold. What's particularly remarkable is that Barcelona's sales were powered by two players in the top three individual sales charts. The Blaugrana's distinctive stripes continue to fly off shelves around the world, demonstrating that their philosophy of developing young talent and attractive football still resonates globally.

3. Paris Saint-Germain – 2,546,000 Kits

PSG's third-place finish reflects the club's sustained investment in star power and global marketing, even in a post-Messi era. The Parisian club has successfully transformed itself into a lifestyle brand that transcends football, with their kits appealing to both hardcore supporters and fashion-conscious consumers. Their distinctive color scheme and celebrity associations continue to drive impressive sales figures. Also, they have won the treble in 2024/25, which would have helped them drive their sales even more.

4. Bayern Munich – 2,377,000 Kits

Germany's most successful club demonstrates that consistent on-field excellence translates to commercial success. Bayern's classic red jersey remains a staple for football fans worldwide, with the club's dominance in the Bundesliga and regular Champions League campaigns maintaining their global profile. Their strong presence in Asian markets particularly contributes to these robust sales figures.

5. Inter Miami – 2,166,000 Kits

Perhaps the most striking entry on this list, Inter Miami's appearance in the top five represents a seismic shift in football commerce. The MLS club's explosive kit sales are undoubtedly driven by Lionel Messi's presence, proving that individual star power can rival institutional prestige. This marks a watershed moment for American soccer, with an MLS team competing with European royalty in global merchandise sales for the first time.

