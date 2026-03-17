Laporta already decided Hansi Flick’s future at Barcelona

Joan Laporta has been re-elected as FC Barcelona president
Just days after securing another term as president, Joan Laporta has moved quickly to lock in Barcelona’s future on the touchline.
Speaking to RAC1, Laporta confirmed that Hansi Flick’s contract extension is all but done.
"We will soon announce Flick's renewal, until 2028. Hansi has already agreed to accept," Laporta stated.
The FC Barcelona president made it clear that the agreement is already in place and that the German coach is happy to continue his journey with the club.
Joan Laporta has been re elected as FC Barcelona president after securing a commanding victory in the club elections held on Sunday. The 62 year old received around 68 percent of the votes, comfortably beating his only challenger Víctor Font, in what many have described as a landslide result. Out of 114,504 eligible members, 48,480 socios cast their votes, with Laporta polling 32,934 compared to Font’s 14,385, while a small percentage of ballots were left blank or void.
The result marks a historic moment for Barcelona, as Laporta becomes the first incumbent president since 1997 to win back to back terms. His strong mandate comes at a crucial time for the club, with ongoing financial challenges and the ambitious redevelopment of Spotify Camp Nou at the top of his agenda.
Speaking after the victory, Laporta stressed stability and long term planning as key priorities, with his new five year term officially set to begin on July 1, 2026, running until 2031.
The club see this as a crucial move in rebuilding a strong identity. With Flick set to stay until 2028, Barcelona now have the platform to plan ahead across multiple seasons, both in La Liga and the Champions League. It also sends a strong signal to fans and the transfer market that the club is committed to continuity.
Flick’s focus now shifts to an important European clash. Barcelona are set to face Newcastle United in the second leg tonight at Camp Nou, after the first leg ended 1-1 at St James’ Park.
Lamine Yamal rescued the game for Barcelona with a last minute penalty in the injury time. With the tie finely balanced, Flick and Barcelona will now look to get the job done at home.