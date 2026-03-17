Laporta already decided Hansi Flick’s future at Barcelona

Joan Laporta has been re elected as FC Barcelona president after securing a commanding victory in the club elections held on Sunday. The 62 year old received around 68 percent of the votes, comfortably beating his only challenger Víctor Font, in what many have described as a landslide result. Out of 114,504 eligible members, 48,480 socios cast their votes, with Laporta polling 32,934 compared to Font’s 14,385, while a small percentage of ballots were left blank or void.