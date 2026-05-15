Lee Byung-hun sparks debate after wife Lee Min-jung’s candid fashion claim: 'He wouldn’t let me wear…'

The innocent revelation sparked much backlash for Lee Byung-hun online
Lee Min-jung’s latest candid revelation about her husband has sparked a wave of backlash online, with actor Lee Byung-hun now facing criticism from fans over what many are calling 'controlling' fashion preferences.
The discussion was triggered after Lee Min-jung appeared in a video posted on her YouTube channel Lee Min-jung MJ on the 12th, titled *“Europe trip alone without the kids... What should I wear? Leaving this week”, where she spoke about preparing outfits for her upcoming trip.
During the video, the actress first shared her personal style boundaries, listing colours she tends to avoid, including “light purple, very light mint, and ambiguous pink,” noting they simply don’t align with her taste.
However, attention quickly shifted to a bright red dress she wore during the segment , a bold piece that instantly stood out. The outfit, she revealed, had been sitting unworn in her wardrobe for years.
“I bought this two years ago in the U.S. after having a baby. My husband wouldn’t let me wear it, so I only wore it once,” she said. “I don’t know why he doesn’t let me wear it. I like it… isn’t it cool?”
While the comment was delivered casually, it has ignited a more intense reaction online, with some viewers questioning the dynamics behind such wardrobe restrictions. Social media users have since begun calling out Lee Byung-hun, arguing that even seemingly small acts of “style control” reflect a deeper issue of influence within relationships.
The moment, originally shared as a light personal anecdote, has now snowballed into a wider conversation about autonomy, personal expression, and where the line sits between preference and control in celebrity marriages.
With the resurfacing of conversations around 'control”'and influence within their marriage, social media users are revisiting that chapter, not as a separate incident, but as part of a broader narrative they feel still shadows the actor’s public image.
The couple, long regarded as one of the industry’s most powerful pairs, first met in 2006 when Lee Min-jung was still a rising actress and Lee Byung-hun had already established himself as a top star. Their early relationship lasted about a year before they parted ways, citing timing and career circumstances.
After several years apart, fate brought them back together in 2009 when Lee Byung-hun, then filming overseas for G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, reached out to her. That reconnection eventually led to the couple going public in 2012 and marrying in a widely attended ceremony in 2013.
However, their marriage soon faced intense public pressure in 2014 when Lee Byung-hun became embroiled in a major blackmail scandal. At the time, Lee Min-jung was pregnant with their first child and temporarily moved out to stay with her parents as the controversy unfolded. Lee Byung-hun later issued a public apology and sought legal leniency for those involved, while also working to repair trust within his marriage. Lee Min-jung eventually forgave him, and the couple reconciled.
Since then, they have rebuilt their family life and welcomed two children, a son in 2015 and a daughter in 2023.