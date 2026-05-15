Lee Byung-hun sparks debate after wife Lee Min-jung’s candid fashion claim: 'He wouldn’t let me wear…'

However, their marriage soon faced intense public pressure in 2014 when Lee Byung-hun became embroiled in a major blackmail scandal. At the time, Lee Min-jung was pregnant with their first child and temporarily moved out to stay with her parents as the controversy unfolded. Lee Byung-hun later issued a public apology and sought legal leniency for those involved, while also working to repair trust within his marriage. Lee Min-jung eventually forgave him, and the couple reconciled.