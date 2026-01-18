Lee Byung-hun plays it cool on Oscars buzz for No Other Choice at Joy Awards 2026 in Saudi Arabia

It’s a familiar holding pattern for an actor who has spent the past year in near-constant motion, promoting projects across continents while No Other Choice, directed by Park Chan-wook, makes its way through festivals and the awards circuit. For Lee, the focus remains firmly on the work rather than speculation.

No Other Choice centres around an unemployed middle manager who plots to eliminate his rivals in a desperate bid to re-enter the workforce. The film also stars Son Ye-jin, Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min, Yeom Hye-ran and Cha Seung-won. The movie, from makers of awards-favourite Parasite, has emerged as one of the most closely watched Korean titles on the international awards circuit this season.

