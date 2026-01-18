GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Lee Byung-hun plays it cool on Oscars buzz for No Other Choice at Joy Awards 2026 in Saudi Arabia

The actor told reporters on the lavender carpet that all he can now do is wait and watch

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun
South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun
AFP-FREDERIC J. BROWN

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun played it pragmatic on the Joy Award's lavender carpet when asked if No Other Choice had a strong chance at the upcoming Oscars.

“We are going for the Oscar campaign now,” the actor said, making it clear that the film is in contention, not contention’s winner.

“We have to wait until January 22 for the announcement of the Oscars. That is all I can do now. Just wait."

It’s a familiar holding pattern for an actor who has spent the past year in near-constant motion, promoting projects across continents while No Other Choice, directed by Park Chan-wook, makes its way through festivals and the awards circuit. For Lee, the focus remains firmly on the work rather than speculation.

Calling the film’s narrative “amazing,” Lee explained why the project has resonated with international audiences and critics alike. For him reuniting with Parasite director was the big draw.

The darkly comic thriller, which is generating great Academy buzz, marked the much-anticipated reunion with Park Chan-wook — the filmmaker who played a pivotal role in shaping Lee’s early career.

“Just reuniting with Park Chan-wook — that’s the most exciting part,” he said, underscoring the creative trust between actor and director. “Whatever he asks me, I do.”

As the industry waits for January 22, No Other Choice remains firmly in the awards conversation — boosted robustly by Lee’s performance, Park’s sharp direction, and a story that taps into contemporary anxieties about work, survival and ambition.

For now, Lee Byung-hun is doing exactly what awards season demands: showing up, backing the film, and letting the rest unfold when the nominations are finally announced.

No Other Choice centres around an unemployed middle manager who plots to eliminate his rivals in a desperate bid to re-enter the workforce. The film also stars Son Ye-jin, Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min, Yeom Hye-ran and Cha Seung-won. The movie, from makers of awards-favourite Parasite, has emerged as one of the most closely watched Korean titles on the international awards circuit this season.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
hollywoodOscarsSaudi Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung snapped a selfie with Xi Jinping using a smartphone gifted to him by the Chinese leader, who had joked at their last meeting that the device might be capable of spying.

South Korea's Lee snaps Xi selfie with gift phone

2m read
FILE - South Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki attends an event as part of the 11th Pusan International Film Festival in Busan, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2006. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

South Korean movie star Ahn Sung-ki dies at 74

2m read
Hassna Fadel, COO, Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone, receives the Best Free Zone for Startups & SMEs award from Captain Pradeep Singh, Founder and Chairman, Karma Developers, in the presence of Saska Macnab, Client Experience Manager, Christy El Khoury, Project Coordinator, Dr Habiba Al Marashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson, Emirates Environmental Group, Aparna Bajpai, Founder, BeingShe, and Vijay Vaghela, CEO, Gulf News

DSBFZ wins with fully digital SME-first ecosystem

3m read
When Life Gives You Tangerines tells the story of a family across three generations, battling hardships and yet, making the most of what they have

When Life Gives You Tangerines wins big at APAN

2m read