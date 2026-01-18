Lee Byung-hun plays it cool on Oscars buzz for No Other Choice at Joy Awards 2026 in Saudi Arabia

The actor told reporters on the lavender carpet that all he can now do is wait and watch
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun played it pragmatic on the Joy Award's lavender carpet when asked if No Other Choice had a strong chance at the upcoming Oscars.
“We are going for the Oscar campaign now,” the actor said, making it clear that the film is in contention, not contention’s winner.
“We have to wait until January 22 for the announcement of the Oscars. That is all I can do now. Just wait."
It’s a familiar holding pattern for an actor who has spent the past year in near-constant motion, promoting projects across continents while No Other Choice, directed by Park Chan-wook, makes its way through festivals and the awards circuit. For Lee, the focus remains firmly on the work rather than speculation.
Calling the film’s narrative “amazing,” Lee explained why the project has resonated with international audiences and critics alike. For him reuniting with Parasite director was the big draw.
The darkly comic thriller, which is generating great Academy buzz, marked the much-anticipated reunion with Park Chan-wook — the filmmaker who played a pivotal role in shaping Lee’s early career.
“Just reuniting with Park Chan-wook — that’s the most exciting part,” he said, underscoring the creative trust between actor and director. “Whatever he asks me, I do.”
As the industry waits for January 22, No Other Choice remains firmly in the awards conversation — boosted robustly by Lee’s performance, Park’s sharp direction, and a story that taps into contemporary anxieties about work, survival and ambition.
For now, Lee Byung-hun is doing exactly what awards season demands: showing up, backing the film, and letting the rest unfold when the nominations are finally announced.
No Other Choice centres around an unemployed middle manager who plots to eliminate his rivals in a desperate bid to re-enter the workforce. The film also stars Son Ye-jin, Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min, Yeom Hye-ran and Cha Seung-won. The movie, from makers of awards-favourite Parasite, has emerged as one of the most closely watched Korean titles on the international awards circuit this season.
