The actress, who was honoured with 'Personality Of The Year' gave a bold acceptance speech
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Millie Bobby Brown, known globally for her turn in Stranger Things, was named Personality of the Year at the Joy Awards. Her acceptance speech began on a vanilla note, but soon it became clear that it would become one of the most powerful manifestos for young women to dream big.
"It's really thrilling to be here tonight with all of you. My name is Millie Bobby Brown, and I'm so honored to be in a room filled with so many talented and wonderful people," she said as she accepted the golden statue.
She then spoke from a personal space. She began her career at 8 with the cultural juggernaut and hit series 'Stranger Things'. She said it wasn't her dream to start this young, but her parents and family were her biggest cheerleaders and support system.
"Pursuing a creative career and becoming an actor at a young age was not a dream I chose on my own. It was encouraged and supported by my parents who never doubted me for a second."
While she may be wearing a glittering gown and looked red carpet ready, she was surprisingly real as she spoke about how being an actor isn't always fun. Rejection is hard and that confession made her increasingly humane.
"Creativity and embracing rejection is a big part of this journey and that can be especially difficult at a young age ... But when that special day finally comes, it reminds you how important it is to believe in yourself and to keep dreaming."
Brown also gave a huge shout out to her young fans who have always had her back - through thick and thin.
"I'm deeply aware that my success would not be possible without the fans around the world who have supported me along the way, especially the young girls and women I meet who are inspired to dream big and to be loud."
She framed her life and career in terms of support and balance, acknowledging her family, her team, and her daughter.
"My family are my anchor, my husband is my sail, my team are my engine, and my daughter is my North Star. I wouldn't be able to do any of this without them."
Finally, she positioned her celebrity as a responsibility.
"Yes! I've done many characters, but my greatest role so far is being a role model for young people, like Eddie Shun," she said.
The Joy Awards stage became, for a moment, a space for empowerment for young women and no one was complaining.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox