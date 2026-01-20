Bollywood, Hollywood, and Arabic stars shone on the lavender carpet in Riyadh
The Joy Awards 2026 took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, January 18. There were many fantastic moments, including surprise appearances from Shah Rukh Khan and Stranger Things Millie Bobbie Brown. Of course, the lavender carpet was an event in of itself with celebrities arriving in cars and A-list guests from Bollywood, Hollywood, and K-dramas.
Take a look at some of the show-stopping outfits from the lavender carpet.
Balqees wowed in a tulle Giambattista Valli gown and Messika jewellery.
The American singer wore many different looks, including a glittering suit when she performed.
The American star was clad in a Tamara Ralph Couture dress.
Elissa wore a gown from Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran.
Rahaaf Alharbi was outfitted in a lilac gown from Lebanese designer Sara Mrad and jewellery from Pasquale Bruni.
Ahmed Malek was outfitted in Dior and Cartier jewellery.
The American star stunned in a navy gown with a tulle cape detail.
The star donned an Elie Saab dress accessorised with Bulgari jewellery.
The Bollywood star was clad in an all-black outfit.
The actress wore an ornate Elie Saab creation.
Forest Whitaker appeared on the lavender carpet prior to being honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Lee Byung-hun opted for a navy look.
Nesreen Tafesh sported a red Nour Fathallah gown.
