The must-see looks from the Joy Awards 2026

Bollywood, Hollywood, and Arabic stars shone on the lavender carpet in Riyadh

Last updated:
Heather Cichowski, Audience Editor
3 MIN READ
Shah Rukh Khan arriving at the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh.
Manjusha Radhakrishnan / Gulf News

The Joy Awards 2026 took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, January 18. There were many fantastic moments, including surprise appearances from Shah Rukh Khan and Stranger Things Millie Bobbie Brown. Of course, the lavender carpet was an event in of itself with celebrities arriving in cars and A-list guests from Bollywood, Hollywood, and K-dramas.

Take a look at some of the show-stopping outfits from the lavender carpet.

Balqees

Balqees wowed in a tulle Giambattista Valli gown and Messika jewellery.

Katy Perry

The American singer wore many different looks, including a glittering suit when she performed.

Millie Bobby Brown

The American star was clad in a Tamara Ralph Couture dress.

Elissa

Elissa wore a gown from Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran.

Rahaaf Alharbi

Rahaaf Alharbi was outfitted in a lilac gown from Lebanese designer Sara Mrad and jewellery from Pasquale Bruni.

Ahmed Malek

Ahmed Malek was outfitted in Dior and Cartier jewellery.

Heather Graham

The American star stunned in a navy gown with a tulle cape detail.

Carmen Bsaibes

The star donned an Elie Saab dress accessorised with Bulgari jewellery.

Shah Rukh Khan

The Bollywood star was clad in an all-black outfit.

Hande Erçel

The actress wore an ornate Elie Saab creation.

Forest Whitaker

Forest Whitaker appeared on the lavender carpet prior to being honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Lee Byung-hun

Lee Byung-hun opted for a navy look.

Nesreen Tafesh

Nesreen Tafesh sported a red Nour Fathallah gown.

