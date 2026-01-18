Katy Perry's powerful vocals opened sixth edition of the starry Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Pop icon and Roar hitmaker Katy Perry kicked off the Joy Awards 2026 night in Riyadh with full pop-star bravado, opening the ceremony in a sparkling gold blazer and a performance that left no room for subtlety.
“Welcome to the Joy Awards,” she declared, as fireworks exploded in the sky in line with her high-octane spectacle.
The stage was drenched in red and there were steps on stage where an an army of backup dancers clad in red leather power suits moved in perfect rhythm and unison. For a minute, we thought that we were watching Squid Games on stage. Her every song and move were big, bold and maximalist.
While the awards night was an unapologetic glamorous celebration of Arab, Bollywood and Hollywood icons in cinema, music, and sport, Perry’s opening act was easily one of the most powerful moments of the night. And fittingly, the night echoed the spectacle that launched it.
Katy's robust opening framed the Joy Awards not as a restrained industry ceremony, but as a full-throttle celebration of ambition, scale and showmanship. The night didn't end with Perry's powerful opening. Very soon, British singer Robbie Williams also performed his biggest hits.
Joy Awards, held every year as part of Riyadh Season and billed as the region's 'People Choice Awards', puts the spotlight on music stars, cinema icons, accomplished athletes, and other inspiring figures who are making a positive impact on people's lives. The winners are chosen by the people and fans. This year, a galaxy of stars from Arab cinema, Hollywood, and Bollywood descended upon the lavender carpet to celebrate their craft and body of work.
Gulf News was on the ground to capture the colour, the action, and the buzz!
