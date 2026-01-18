Gulf News brings you the top highlights from one of the most dazzling star spectacles
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The 2026 Joy Awards in Riyadh was equal parts glitz, glamour, gowns, and heart. From electrifying performances (here's looking at you Katy Perry) to heartfelt speeches (Millie Bobby Brown, you have my heart), the night celebrated talent while giving stars a chance to shine beyond the stage.
Gulf News Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor Manjusha Radhakrishnan, was on the lavender carpet bringing you all the action. Here are her top five highlights that made the evening, a star-studded spectacle to remember.
1. Katy Perry opens the night in sparkling rose gold power suit:
Katy Perry kicked off the Joy Awards like a glittering cannonball in a sparkling gold blazer. Her backup dancers, decked out in full-sleeve red leather power suits, were so sharp and synchronized they could give Cirque du Soleil — and even the dramatic redness of Squid Game — a run for their money. Every move was precise, every beat explosive, turning the stage into a disco-fueled, full-throttle spectacle that set the bar impossibly high for the night.
2. Shah Rukh Khan on Saudi Arabia
We all know Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has a soft spot for Dubai, but it seems Saudi Arabia is creeping onto that list too. Striding the lavender carpet, he told reporters he’d love to explore the region purely for leisure — no work, no cameras. Sure, he had shot Dunki here with Taapsee Pannu, but what really lights him up? The warmth, love, and respect from his fans.
"It's very heartening to know that people love you so much here! They are very respectful, it's very dignified. I love it. Everyone is so warm, sweet, and hospitable," he said, beaming. He didn’t stop there: from the striking locations and vibrant culture to the delicious local food, everything impressed him — and he made sure to give a shoutout to Abu Naser for being incredibly supportive.
3. Millie Bobby Brown wins Personality of the Year, and we know why!
Millie Bobby Brown didn’t just walk onto the Joy Awards stage — she owned it. Named Personality of the Year, the Stranger Things star used her moment to speak directly to the girls and women who sometimes doubt themselves, turning an awards night into a pep talk no one could ignore. "As a little girl, I knew I wanted to be in the creative world. I wanted to make people feel something, happy, sad, laugh, cry, and sometimes sad, and I used to use Stranger Things doing that." But starting young at 8 wasn’t always easy.
"Pursuing a creative career and becoming an actor at a young age was not a dream I chose on my own. It was encouraged and supported by my parents who never doubted me for a second," she said. And yes, rejection stings, but Brown kept it real: "Creativity and embracing and rejection is a big part of this journey and that can be especially difficult at a young age, but when that special day finally comes, it reminds you how important it is to believe in yourself and to keep dreaming."
She spoke to her fans — especially the young girls and women who see themselves in her: "I'm deeply aware that my success would not be possible without the fans around the world… especially the young girls and women I meet who are inspired to dream big and to be loud. Yes! I've done many characters, but my greatest role so far is being a role model for young people, like Eddie Shun."
And she closed with family and authenticity: "Love yourselves and never fearface, take that leap of faith. Love your family or your chosen family… My family are my anchor, my husband is my sail, my team are my engine, and my daughter is my North star. I wouldn't be able to do any of this without them."
On stage, Millie didn’t just accept an award — she reminded everyone that being brave, kind, and true to yourself is as big a deal as any trophy.
4. Boney M Brings 70s Disco to Riyadh
Boney M took the audience back in time with hits like Daddy Cool and Rasputin. Their 70s disco set had the crowd dancing and cheering, adding a nostalgic, high-energy highlight to the night. But my favourite bit? When the iconic Liz Mitchel sang for Gulf News on the lavender carpet. She told us that she had come to Saudi around 30 years ago ("girl, you weren't even born then?), but was impressed by how the City had grown. She was on the lavender carpet with her beaming son and was a total sport.
5. It's all about loving the family and keeping it real
