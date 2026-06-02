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Oman announces Islamic New Year holiday for public sector

It will fall on Thursday, June 18, followed by weekend on Friday and Saturday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Oman's public sector employees will enjoy a three-day break as Islamic New year falls on Thursday, June 18.
Oman's public sector employees will enjoy a three-day break as Islamic New year falls on Thursday, June 18.
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Oman's public sector employees will enjoy a three-day break this month as the Islamic New Year public holiday falls on Thursday, June 18, and is followed by the Sultanate’s weekend on Friday and Saturday.

The Islamic NY public holiday had been set according to the annual public holiday calendar issued by the Ministry of Labour and approved by the Council of Ministers, offering a three-day extended holiday.

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The Islamic New Year marks the beginning of the year 1448 AH in the Islamic lunar calendar and commemorates the Hijrah, the migration of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Mecca to Medina, a pivotal event in Islamic history.

The occasion is one of the key religious observances in Oman and across the Muslim world, marking the start of a new Islamic year.

With the holiday falling immediately before the weekend, many residents are expected to use the break for family gatherings, short trips and leisure activities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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