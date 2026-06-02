It will fall on Thursday, June 18, followed by weekend on Friday and Saturday
Oman's public sector employees will enjoy a three-day break this month as the Islamic New Year public holiday falls on Thursday, June 18, and is followed by the Sultanate’s weekend on Friday and Saturday.
The Islamic NY public holiday had been set according to the annual public holiday calendar issued by the Ministry of Labour and approved by the Council of Ministers, offering a three-day extended holiday.
The Islamic New Year marks the beginning of the year 1448 AH in the Islamic lunar calendar and commemorates the Hijrah, the migration of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Mecca to Medina, a pivotal event in Islamic history.
The occasion is one of the key religious observances in Oman and across the Muslim world, marking the start of a new Islamic year.
With the holiday falling immediately before the weekend, many residents are expected to use the break for family gatherings, short trips and leisure activities.