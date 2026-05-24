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Qatar announces Eid Al Adha holiday for public sector

Eid Al Adha holidays for ministries and public institutions will begin Tuesday, May 26

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Qatar announced five-day holiday for the public sector to celebrate Eid Al Adha.
Qatar announced five-day holiday for the public sector to celebrate Eid Al Adha.

Qatar's Emiri Diwan has announced that the Eid Al Adha holiday for ministries, government entities and public institutions will begin on Tuesday, May 26, and continue until Saturday, May 30, with employees resuming work on Sunday, May 31.

In a statement carried by the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Emiri Diwan said the holiday corresponds to the period from Dhu Al Hijjah 9 to Dhu Al Hijjah 13 on the Islamic calendar.

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The statement added that holiday dates for the Qatar Central Bank, banks and financial institutions operating under the supervision of the central bank and the Qatar Financial Markets Authority would be determined separately by the governor of the central bank.

GCC countries typically announce extended public holidays during Eid Al Adha, one of the most important holidays in the Islamic calendar, marked by prayers, family gatherings and travel across the region.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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