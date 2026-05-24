Eid Al Adha holidays for ministries and public institutions will begin Tuesday, May 26
Qatar's Emiri Diwan has announced that the Eid Al Adha holiday for ministries, government entities and public institutions will begin on Tuesday, May 26, and continue until Saturday, May 30, with employees resuming work on Sunday, May 31.
In a statement carried by the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Emiri Diwan said the holiday corresponds to the period from Dhu Al Hijjah 9 to Dhu Al Hijjah 13 on the Islamic calendar.
The statement added that holiday dates for the Qatar Central Bank, banks and financial institutions operating under the supervision of the central bank and the Qatar Financial Markets Authority would be determined separately by the governor of the central bank.
GCC countries typically announce extended public holidays during Eid Al Adha, one of the most important holidays in the Islamic calendar, marked by prayers, family gatherings and travel across the region.