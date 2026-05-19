Public sector employees will be off from May 26 through May 31 before work resumes June 1
Dubai: Kuwait has announced a six-day public holiday for Eid Al Adha and Arafat Day for employees across ministries, government agencies, public bodies and state institutions, with official work set to resume on Monday, June 1, 2026.
The decision was approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al Ahmed Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait.
According to the Cabinet announcement, the holiday will begin on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, with official holidays continuing through Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, before being followed by the regular weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
Authorities said government entities with special operational requirements would determine their own working arrangements in coordination with relevant authorities, in line with public interest and operational needs.
On the occasion, the Cabinet extended congratulations to Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, as well as citizens and residents across the country.
The Cabinet also expressed hopes for continued prosperity, stability and blessings for Kuwait and the wider Islamic world during Eid Al Adha celebrations.