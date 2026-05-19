GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Kuwait announces six-day Eid Al-Adha holiday for public sector

Public sector employees will be off from May 26 through May 31 before work resumes June 1

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The decision was approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al Ahmed Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait.
The decision was approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al Ahmed Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait.
Supplied

Dubai: Kuwait has announced a six-day public holiday for Eid Al Adha and Arafat Day for employees across ministries, government agencies, public bodies and state institutions, with official work set to resume on Monday, June 1, 2026.

The decision was approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al Ahmed Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

According to the Cabinet announcement, the holiday will begin on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, with official holidays continuing through Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, before being followed by the regular weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Authorities said government entities with special operational requirements would determine their own working arrangements in coordination with relevant authorities, in line with public interest and operational needs.

On the occasion, the Cabinet extended congratulations to Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, as well as citizens and residents across the country.

The Cabinet also expressed hopes for continued prosperity, stability and blessings for Kuwait and the wider Islamic world during Eid Al Adha celebrations.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
KuwaitEid Al Adha

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Eid 2026: Working on the holiday? Know your rights

Eid 2026: Working on the holiday? Know your rights

3m read
Oman announces Eid Al Adha holidays for public and private sector employees from May 26. Work resumes on Sunday, May 31.

Oman announces Eid Al Adha holiday from May 26 to 30

1m read
The decision, taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, instructs the Civil Service Commission to begin implementing the move.

Kuwait restores full government staffing from May 3

2m read
Sheikh Abdullah: UAE takes firm stand against extremism

Sheikh Abdullah: UAE takes firm stand against extremism

2m read