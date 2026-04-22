UAE to confront ‘extremism in all forms’ vows Sheikh Abdullah after terrorist plot foiled

Sheikh Abdullah also affirmed that terrorism and extremism have no religion or sect, but rather represent a dangerous deviation from the essence of human values that form the foundation for building prosperous societies. He stressed that the UAE will continue to be a global model of tolerance, coexistence, and cultural diversity, and a homeland of human fraternity, bringing together more than 200 nationalities living in safety and harmony under a firm approach that promotes peace, openness, and the protection of human dignity.