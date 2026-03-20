UAE State Security Department dismantles terror network linked to Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Iran, members arrested

State Security Department arrests network members in operation targeting terror network
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s State Security Department has announced the dismantling of a terrorist network funded and directed by Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Iran, with its members arrested.
Authorities said the group had been operating within the country under the cover of a fictitious commercial front, seeking to infiltrate the national economy and carry out external agendas that threaten the country’s financial stability.
The department said the network acted according to a pre-planned strategy coordinated with foreign entities linked to Hezbollah and Iran, in violation of economic and legal regulations, including offences related to money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
Officials stressed that any attempt to exploit the national economy or civil institutions for terrorist or conspiratorial purposes would be met with firm and decisive action.
The State Security Department added that no external interference threatening the UAE’s security or stability would be tolerated, regardless of its source or guise.