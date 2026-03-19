Kuwait foils terror plot targeting vital installations

Terror plot thwarted by State Security Service, 10 suspects linked to Hezbollah arrested
Kuwait’s State Security Service has foiled a terrorist plot targeting vital installations in the country, the Ministry of Interior said on Wednesday.
In a televised statement, Brigadier General Nasser Bouslaib, spokesman for the ministry, said security forces had carried out a pre-emptive operation to dismantle sleeper cells seeking to undermine national security.
He said 10 Kuwaiti citizens were arrested following intensive surveillance and investigations, adding that they were members of a group affiliated with the banned group Hezbollah organisation.
Authorities said the suspects had been coordinating with foreign entities and sharing the coordinates of targeted sites, posing a direct threat to the country’s security.
Investigations showed the group had received training abroad in camps linked to Hezbollah, including on the use of weapons and drone operations, in preparation for carrying out sabotage attacks.
Bouslaib said the plot aimed to undermine the country’s sovereignty and stability and spread fear within society.
The suspects have made detailed confessions, the ministry said, adding that security agencies would act firmly against anyone attempting to harm national security or cooperate with such groups.
Authorities also said those involved would face the maximum penalties under the law.