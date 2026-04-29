Man pleads guilty in Taylor Swift Vienna concert attack plot case

Around 195,000 fans were expected to attend the shows
A 21-year-old Austrian man has admitted to involvement in a plot targeting a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna in August 2024, according to court proceedings.
The man, identified in court records as Beran A, denied several charges, including allegations connected to separate alleged plots in other international locations, according to international outlets including BBC.
Prosecutors told the court in Wiener Neustadt, near Vienna, that police discovered a partially assembled explosive device during a search of his home.
Authorities said he was arrested following intelligence shared by international security services shortly before Swift’s opening concert in Vienna.
As a result of the investigation and security concerns, all three sold-out concerts scheduled at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium were cancelled. Around 195,000 fans were expected to attend the shows.
The cancellations left thousands of fans in the city, many of whom gathered informally in groups and shared messages of disappointment.
Beran A appeared in court wearing a blue shirt and handcuffs. He is being tried alongside another 21-year-old defendant, Arda K, who is also accused of involvement as well.
According to the indictment, investigators believe Beran A began preparing the alleged plot in July 2024 and was arrested on 7 August, just a day before the first concert was due to take place.
The defense has acknowledged the seriousness of the case, while urging the court to consider the broader circumstances rather than public attention surrounding it.
If convicted, the defendants could face lengthy prison sentences.
The trial is expected to continue until late May.
Taylor Swift later referenced the incident in interviews and a documentary about her global tour, saying the situation was deeply distressing and that she was grateful authorities intervened in time. She noted that the cancellation of the Vienna shows was painful, but emphasised relief that no harm came to concertgoers.
The Eras Tour, which ran from March 2023 to December 2024, became one of the highest-grossing tours in history, spanning multiple continents and selling over 10 million tickets.