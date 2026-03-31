The 'next' BTS is BTS: Band makes history with double No. 1's on Billboard charts, tying with Taylor Swift

For years, BTS and ARMY's have had to fend the question, 'But who will be the next BTS?' The question has plagued the band ever since they gained phenomenal success overseas. It followed them through the military service, with numerous outlets and fans 'looking' for the next BTS. In 2022, the K-Billboard Awards were announced in association with the American music magazine Billboard, where it was announced that now the mission would be 'to find the next BTS', which upset numerous fans.