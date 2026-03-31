The 'next' BTS is BTS: Band makes history with double No. 1's on Billboard charts, tying with Taylor Swift

BTS's RM took to celebrate the milestone on Instagram too
For years, BTS and ARMY's have had to fend the question, 'But who will be the next BTS?' The question has plagued the band ever since they gained phenomenal success overseas. It followed them through the military service, with numerous outlets and fans 'looking' for the next BTS. In 2022, the K-Billboard Awards were announced in association with the American music magazine Billboard, where it was announced that now the mission would be 'to find the next BTS', which upset numerous fans.
It brings to mind what Suga once famously said: "To be honest, I don't think there is anything such as the next BTS... in the end, we didn't become the next someone. We became BTS."
As it turns out, Suga was right. The search for the next BTS' can officially end. The next BTS... is only BTS.
And the purple Billboard charts prove it. BTS has officially secured the top spot on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200 this week, marking a monumental return. Their latest single, SWIM, debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, while their highly anticipated comeback album, ARIRANG, claimed the crown on the Billboard 200.
Celebrating the news on Monday, RM took to Instagram Stories to share the achievement with fans. Reposting Billboard’s official announcement, the rapper added a heartfelt note: “Sending my luv and gratitude.” He followed up with a second story highlighting the album’s success, letting the record-breaking numbers speak for themselves.
The group's return after a four-year hiatus has been nothing short of explosive. ARIRANG moved 641,000 equivalent album units in its opening week, the largest week for any group since 2014. A 532,000 of those were pure sales, marking the biggest sales week for a group in over a decade.
The number seven is proving to be a powerful charm for the septet:
"SWIM" is BTS’s seventh No. 1 hit on the Hot 100.
ARIRANG is their seventh album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
They now trail only The Beatles (20), The Supremes (12), and the Bee Gees (9) for the most No. 1s by a group in history.
Beyond the US. charts, BTS currently occupies the top nine spots on the Global 200, tying Taylor Swift for the most top 10 hits in a single week. Even more impressively, they have become the first act in history to monopolize the entire top 10 on the Global Excl. US. chart.