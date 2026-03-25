Jin upheld BTS’s presence while the others were away, later joined by J-Hope in holding the fort. So it’s understandable that there has been an outpouring of love for the eldest member on Twitter, with some expressing concern that he wasn’t credited on the Arirang album due to his tour schedule. Much has been said about his emotions, with fans parsing every expression and moment, but at this point, it’s unclear what is true, what isn’t, and what may simply be amplified online.