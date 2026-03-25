From 1000 hugs to his own tour, BTS' Jin has always put the fans first
He was the first to leave and the first to return.
In December 2022, BTS’s Jin began his mandatory military service, marking the first of seven departures. The emotion within the ARMY fandom was overwhelming. Edits of The Astronaut circulated widely that day, juxtaposed with Jungkook’s glassy eyes, as the members watched him leave in a notably solemn moment.
But Jin had his own way of making the absence feel less painful. In a Crash Landing on You-style, he released monthly videos for fans, 18 in total — all meticulously prepared before his enlistment. He also shared occasional posts, each marked by his razor-sharp wit, while maintaining a presence as the rest of the members followed him into service.
In June 2024, Jin returned to much fanfare. His first stop was a Weverse Live to greet ARMY, followed by an event where he hugged over 1,000 fans in person. He then helped fill the gap ahead of the group’s full reunion with his variety show, and later his tour Run Seokjin. He brought laughter, cheer, and memes back to the stage, while the rest of the members regrouped in LA and had to plan for the comeback.
As one fan noted on Twitter, “I hope he knows that his tour was one of the best moments of my life.” For those who avidly watched his tour videos, they won’t forget his quizzes and cryptic messages, asking fans ‘to carry proper shoes’ to the tour. In a difficult time, it brought the laughs, when some couldn’t even smile.
It’s what Jin has always done, play with the idea of a K-pop idol, balancing seriousness with silliness. He released Super Tuna, a video where he seemingly proposes to a fish, and created his own absurd animation that has since earned cult status among fans.
Jin upheld BTS’s presence while the others were away, later joined by J-Hope in holding the fort. So it’s understandable that there has been an outpouring of love for the eldest member on Twitter, with some expressing concern that he wasn’t credited on the Arirang album due to his tour schedule. Much has been said about his emotions, with fans parsing every expression and moment, but at this point, it’s unclear what is true, what isn’t, and what may simply be amplified online.
The love from many ARMYs has been wholesome, with fans thanking him for the tour and the endless stream of content and entertainment he delivered while the others were away. “He travelled 36 hours to Argentina. He hugged a thousand ARMYs, and he made 36 episodes of Run Seokjin with his own money. He never rests,” wrote one fan.
Another added, “He is so loved, I hope he knows that.”
And perhaps he does, because if there’s one thing ARMY has learned over the years, it’s that BTS members are never entirely offline.