By the time Jin returned, fresh off his solo tour and military service, the creative engine behind the album had already been running at full speed in LA. More than a hundred songs had been written. For some artists, that might have triggered frustration, even resentment at missing out on the ideation stage. Jin doesn’t deny a flicker of that feeling. “I’m a little bummed,” he told Rolling Stone, in a recent interview. Till now, there had been much speculation and dissection about this particular feeling, with many different fandoms interpreting his reservations as 'fury' and 'anger' at the band. Fans had been sharing videos of him allegedly looking 'annoyed', after the release of the Arirang album.