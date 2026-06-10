This was just pure serotonin. It kicked off with the attendance game, where each member had to point at another member, while saying a different name. After three attempts, Jimin finally mastered the game, while surprisingly, Jin got out next, with Suga following suit. The game boiled down to V and Jungkook. The next part of the episode, was when they had to guess a celebrity quickly when the picture was shown to them. Failure to do so, would result in one less dish for lunch. And, seasoned ARMY’s know that BTS loves their food more than anything else, to the point that they sacrificed their album instead of giving up a dish. The best moments were when V failed to recognise Robert Downey Jr, and called Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Ricaprio’, leaving the rest of the members flouncing in anguish.