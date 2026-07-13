For years, fans have been requesting BTS to perform the song
Whelp. Munich ARMYs have won, folks. For now at least. They got Louder Than Bombs, and real ones know that ARMY’s have been waiting for the live performance of this song, ever since it was released.
Ever since BTS kickstarted their Arirang tour this year, the ARMYs from different countries have been in a fierce competition: Who gets what surprise song? It started with Tampa, where the band treated the melodious favourite, Pied Piper.
Mexico got a lot of love, but as ARMYs grumpily maintained, they earned it. After all, 50,000 of them had gathered outside the National Palace just to get a glimpse of the band. Nevertheless, each city was getting a sweet gift. Blood Sweat and Tears, Dionysus, Tomorrow, Boy in Luv were all being played. Busan was the real betrayal: BTS performed DDaeng, which isn’t even available on Spotify.
But that was till Munich. Munich has set off the rumbles and the grumbles in this friendly competition of who-gets-what, as they performed Louder Than Bombs, which fans have been earnestly demanding for years. BTS is always mildly confused as to why fans like the song so much, and fans just shake their heads wearily, do BTS not know their own power?
The song is a rather melancholy, sad one, which actually knifes you cleanly, with tones of hopelessness. On one hand, it means doggedly pursuing your life in a world that is ridden with power, greed and cruelty. The faithfulness, joy and hope ebbs.
And it also discusses BTS and their fans; how ARMY, who stands tall to cheer for them, could also be suffering, and BTS would never know. It is encapsulated in the lines: Now it has become too clear/ the unfamiliar shadow in those shouts and cheers. Yet, there’s also a sense of budding hope: To keep going, despite the exhaustion.
As BTS themselves have never performed it, they looked particularly bemused when the DJ ‘spun’ that song. But the band, of course, will never let their fans down, and continued singing, to the point that even Jimin was particularly stressed out about the lyrics. Nevertheless, Munich ARMYs were thoroughly overjoyed and have triumphed for now, the next one to take the crown will be the city that gets Coffee, or Film Out.