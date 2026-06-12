BTS has always had a way with numbers. 'It’s the seven again,' has usually been the common refrain when it comes to the septet, because, somehow, no matter what, the number seems to surround them regardless of wherever they are. And maybe, they fully intend it to. ARMY’s have counted seven even during their solo eras: Background dancers in J-Hope and Suga’s music videos. Suga makes seven wooden boards for his VLOGs. RM posts seven nails in his photos. V has seven French Fries on his plate.