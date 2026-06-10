The group's emotional Busan homecoming concert will stream live in cinemas nationwide
Dubai: If you have been waiting for BTS to come to the UAE, this is as close as it gets.
On June 13, cinemas across the UAE will screen the live broadcast of BTS's homecoming concert at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in South Korea, as part of the global cinema event tied to their record-breaking ARIRANG world tour. June 13 marks BTS's debut anniversary, making this particular show one of the most symbolically loaded performances of their entire career.
The Busan Asiad Main Stadium holds a specific place in BTS history. It is the venue where the group performed their final full-group concert before all seven members enlisted for mandatory military service. Their return to that same stage, 3 years and 8 months later, with their complete lineup and on their debut anniversary, is the kind of moment that the fandom has been counting down to for years.
The ARIRANG tour itself is already making history. Spanning 34 cities and 85 shows, it is the most extensive tour ever undertaken by a Korean artist. The accompanying fifth full-length album of the same name weaves together themes of identity, longing and deep love, with BTS describing it as their most personal and introspective work to date.
The concert runs for three hours and 20 minutes and features BTS's signature 360-degree in-the-round stage design, which places the audience at the centre of the performance. On the big screen, with cinema sound, that is going to be something.
Screenings are taking place at 1:45pm across the UAE on June 13 at the following locations. Several shows are already close to selling out so booking early is advised.
Abu Dhabi Mall, Abu Dhabi | Standard
Al Hamra Mall, Ras Al Khaimah | Standard
Al Jimi Mall | Standard
BurJuman, Dubai | MAX and Standard
City Centre Ajman | Standard
City Centre Al Zahia | MAX and Standard
City Centre Deira | MAX
City Centre Fujairah | Standard
City Centre Mirdif | Standard
Dubai Festival City Mall | Standard
Mall of the Emirates | Premier (almost full), 4DX
Mercato, Dubai | Standard
Palm Jumeirah Mall | Standard
Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi | Standard
The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi | Standard (almost full), Premium
Wafi Mall | Standard
Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi | Premier
June 13.