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How to watch BTS's record-breaking ARIRANG live tour on their anniversary in the UAE movie screens

The group's emotional Busan homecoming concert will stream live in cinemas nationwide

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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Fans of Korean boy band BTS put down their glow sticks next to a banner as they wait in line at Tokyo Dome before the start of the first BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ in Tokyo on April 17, 2026.
Fans of Korean boy band BTS put down their glow sticks next to a banner as they wait in line at Tokyo Dome before the start of the first BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ in Tokyo on April 17, 2026.
AFP-ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

Dubai: If you have been waiting for BTS to come to the UAE, this is as close as it gets.

On June 13, cinemas across the UAE will screen the live broadcast of BTS's homecoming concert at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in South Korea, as part of the global cinema event tied to their record-breaking ARIRANG world tour. June 13 marks BTS's debut anniversary, making this particular show one of the most symbolically loaded performances of their entire career.

Anniversary concert

The Busan Asiad Main Stadium holds a specific place in BTS history. It is the venue where the group performed their final full-group concert before all seven members enlisted for mandatory military service. Their return to that same stage, 3 years and 8 months later, with their complete lineup and on their debut anniversary, is the kind of moment that the fandom has been counting down to for years.

The ARIRANG tour itself is already making history. Spanning 34 cities and 85 shows, it is the most extensive tour ever undertaken by a Korean artist. The accompanying fifth full-length album of the same name weaves together themes of identity, longing and deep love, with BTS describing it as their most personal and introspective work to date.

What to expect in the cinema

The concert runs for three hours and 20 minutes and features BTS's signature 360-degree in-the-round stage design, which places the audience at the centre of the performance. On the big screen, with cinema sound, that is going to be something.

Where to watch in the UAE

Screenings are taking place at 1:45pm across the UAE on June 13 at the following locations. Several shows are already close to selling out so booking early is advised.

Abu Dhabi Mall, Abu Dhabi | Standard

Al Hamra Mall, Ras Al Khaimah | Standard

Al Jimi Mall | Standard

BurJuman, Dubai | MAX and Standard

City Centre Ajman | Standard

City Centre Al Zahia | MAX and Standard

City Centre Deira | MAX

City Centre Fujairah | Standard

City Centre Mirdif | Standard

Dubai Festival City Mall | Standard

Mall of the Emirates | Premier (almost full), 4DX

Mercato, Dubai | Standard

Palm Jumeirah Mall | Standard

Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi | Standard

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi | Standard (almost full), Premium

Wafi Mall | Standard

Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi | Premier

June 13.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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