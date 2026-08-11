President greets shoppers and Lulu staff days after visiting The Galleria Al Maryah Island
Abu Dhabi: For many world leaders, an unannounced stroll through a busy shopping mall would be almost unthinkable.
In the UAE, however, such encounters have become a familiar hallmark of UAE leaders whose spontaneous public appearances continue to surprise residents and visitors alike.
Shoppers at Mushrif Mall in Abu Dhabi were met with another unexpected moment on Tuesday when President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Lulu Hypermarket, where he was welcomed by Yusuff Ali, Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group.
During the visit, the President was seen greeting shoppers, warmly shaking hands with employees and interacting with people inside the store, as videos of the visit quickly spread across social media.
The visit came just days after Sheikh Mohamed made another surprise appearance at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, one of Abu Dhabi's busiest shopping destinations.
Sheikh Mohamed's regular visits to public places, often without prior announcement, have become a defining feature of his leadership style, with residents frequently finding themselves unexpectedly meeting, greeting or simply catching a glimpse of the UAE President during their daily routines.