President says milestone honours the visionary leadership that laid foundations of UAE
The UAE on Thursday marked the 60th anniversary of the accession of its Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, a milestone President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said heralded the country's journey of progress and laid the foundations of the Union.
"Today marks the 60th anniversary of the accession of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, as Ruler of Abu Dhabi on 6 August 1966," Sheikh Mohamed said in a post on X.
"On this historic milestone, we recall the beginnings that nurtured our collective journey of progress and laid the foundations of the Union. Inspired by Sheikh Zayed's leadership and vision, we will continue to advance his enduring belief that people must always be placed at the heart of efforts to build a sustainable and prosperous future for our nation," the President added.
Sheikh Zayed assumed the leadership of Abu Dhabi on August 6, 1966, ushering in a transformative era that accelerated the emirate's development and culminated in the establishment of the United Arab Emirates on December 2, 1971. Widely regarded as the architect of the Union, he led the nation for more than three decades, championing education, healthcare, infrastructure and sustainable development, while promoting tolerance, humanitarian values and international cooperation.
His vision continues to shape the UAE's development strategy, with people remaining at the heart of the country's long-term plans for sustainable growth and prosperity.