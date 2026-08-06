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UAE marks 60 years since late Sheikh Zayed became Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Founding Father’s vision still shaping nation’s progress

President says milestone honours the visionary leadership that laid foundations of UAE

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
WAM

The UAE on Thursday marked the 60th anniversary of the accession of its Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, a milestone President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said heralded the country's journey of progress and laid the foundations of the Union.

"Today marks the 60th anniversary of the accession of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, as Ruler of Abu Dhabi on 6 August 1966," Sheikh Mohamed said in a post on X.

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"On this historic milestone, we recall the beginnings that nurtured our collective journey of progress and laid the foundations of the Union. Inspired by Sheikh Zayed's leadership and vision, we will continue to advance his enduring belief that people must always be placed at the heart of efforts to build a sustainable and prosperous future for our nation," the President added.

Sheikh Zayed assumed the leadership of Abu Dhabi on August 6, 1966, ushering in a transformative era that accelerated the emirate's development and culminated in the establishment of the United Arab Emirates on December 2, 1971. Widely regarded as the architect of the Union, he led the nation for more than three decades, championing education, healthcare, infrastructure and sustainable development, while promoting tolerance, humanitarian values and international cooperation.

His vision continues to shape the UAE's development strategy, with people remaining at the heart of the country's long-term plans for sustainable growth and prosperity.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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