Will BLS, SGIVS return as court says 'incumbents' maybe permitted and orders retendering?
Dubai: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday quashed the technical evaluation that handed Alhind Tours and Travels LLC the Indian Embassy’s contract to run Indian passport, visa and attestation services in the UAE, according to a copy of the judgment seen by Gulf News.
The court has also left open the question of whether the outgoing providers, BLS International and SGIVS Global Services, will now return as it said “incumbents may be permitted to continue providing the consular services.”
Alhind was originally due to launch its Indian Consular Application Centres in the UAE on July 1, but the ongoing court case stalled the opening, forcing the Embassy and Consulate to step in and provide the services directly since then.
More to follow…