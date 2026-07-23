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UAE President receives Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince in Abu Dhabi

Leaders reaffirm commitment to citizens' wellbeing and the UAE's future development goals

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Sheikh Mohamed receives Sheikh Hamad at the airport.
Sheikh Mohamed receives Sheikh Hamad at the airport.
UAE Presidential Court

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, who was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged cordial greetings and discussed various topics of importance to the nation and its citizens, reaffirming the UAE’s steadfast commitment to placing them at the heart of its current and future developmental plans and objectives.

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Together, they prayed to God Almighty to grant the nation continued security, progress, and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of Fujairah Culture and Media Authority; and a number of ministers and officials.

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