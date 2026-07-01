GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

Leaders discuss national priorities and wellbeing of UAE citizens

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah to discuss national issues and wellbeing of citizens
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah to discuss national issues and wellbeing of citizens
WAM

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses exchanged cordial greetings and discussed a number of issues and topics related to the nation and the wellbeing of its people.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of sheikhs, ministers, and officials.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai

Hamdan approves Dh18bn projects to boost Dubai growth

1h ago4m read
VPNs will not bypass UAE social media ban for under-15s

VPNs will not bypass UAE social media ban for under-15s

2h ago3m read
During a media briefing, Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family and Chairperson of the Child Digital Safety Council, reviewed the details of the Cabinet's decision on regulating children's access to social media platforms, along with the mechanisms for its implementation in cooperation with relevant authorities.

Why UAE set 15 as its social media age limit

3m read
UAE, Ethiopia strengthen disaster management ties

UAE, Ethiopia strengthen disaster management ties

1m read