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Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed: UAE's youth are the nation’s future-makers

Dubai Crown Prince says there is no limit to young Emiratis’ ambitions

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.
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Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, has hailed young Emiratis as the nation’s future-makers and true wealth, saying there are no limits to their ambitions or what they can achieve.

Marking International Youth Day, Sheikh Hamdan said the UAE leadership was placing its trust in the country’s young people to write new chapters in its development and global success.

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“On International Youth Day, we tell the youth of the UAE: You are the nation’s bet and have the confidence of its leadership. In our country, there is no ceiling to your ambitions, and nothing is impossible in the face of your determination,” the Dubai Crown Prince said.

Sheikh Hamdan said the next generation would play a central role in shaping the UAE’s future through knowledge, innovation and determination. “You are the generation that will write new chapters in the UAE’s story through your knowledge, ideas and determination, and the nation expects much from you.”

“You are the makers of the future and our true wealth. With you, the UAE will continue its journey towards global leadership across various fields,” he added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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