Dubai Crown Prince says there is no limit to young Emiratis’ ambitions
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, has hailed young Emiratis as the nation’s future-makers and true wealth, saying there are no limits to their ambitions or what they can achieve.
Marking International Youth Day, Sheikh Hamdan said the UAE leadership was placing its trust in the country’s young people to write new chapters in its development and global success.
“On International Youth Day, we tell the youth of the UAE: You are the nation’s bet and have the confidence of its leadership. In our country, there is no ceiling to your ambitions, and nothing is impossible in the face of your determination,” the Dubai Crown Prince said.
Sheikh Hamdan said the next generation would play a central role in shaping the UAE’s future through knowledge, innovation and determination. “You are the generation that will write new chapters in the UAE’s story through your knowledge, ideas and determination, and the nation expects much from you.”
“You are the makers of the future and our true wealth. With you, the UAE will continue its journey towards global leadership across various fields,” he added.