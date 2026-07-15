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Tributes pour in as Sheikh Mohammed marks his 77th birthday

Dubai's leadership hails the ruler's role in shaping the emirate's global success

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Tributes pour in as Sheikh Mohammed marks his 77th birthday
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Dubai: Tributes poured in from across Dubai's leadership on Wednesday as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, turned 77, with senior officials praising his visionary leadership, enduring legacy and transformative impact on the emirate and the UAE.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, described Sheikh Mohammed as "the leader who turned bold ideas into reality" and inspired generations to believe that "anything is possible". 

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In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan said Sheikh Mohammed transformed "the sea into a gateway of opportunity", built "a city that inspires the world", empowered its people to realise their potential and created "a legacy we are proud of".

"Happy birthday, Your Highness," Sheikh Hamdan wrote. "You remain our inspiration, our pride, and our greatest strength. May you continue to lead Dubai to greater heights."

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said the occasion celebrated the journey of "a leader who created inspiration, defeated the impossible and made our land an icon of the future and beauty". 

He said Sheikh Mohammed's legacy continues to live on through the nation and its people, while his words continue to inspire ambition and shape future generations.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said Sheikh Mohammed had taught generations that ambition knows no limits and that the greatest achievements are those that build the present while shaping the future.

"From you we learned determination, in you we take pride, and on your path we continue our journey for our people and our nation," Sheikh Ahmed said, adding that Sheikh Mohammed's influence continues to grow across Dubai, the UAE and in the hearts of its people.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said the birthday was an opportunity to reflect on "the journey of an exceptional leader and a vision that redefined what it means to lead and shape the future".

He said Sheikh Mohammed had taught that being first "is not an achievement but a lasting responsibility", adding that the true measure of leadership lies in the positive impact it creates for people and the nation. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed wished Sheikh Mohammed continued good health and success, expressing confidence that Dubai and its people would continue to prosper under his leadership.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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