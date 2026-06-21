Vice President recalls merits and virtues of late Sheikh Rashid on Father’s Day
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to fathers on Father's Day, reflecting on the enduring influence of parents and recalling the qualities of his late father, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who ruled Dubai from 1958 until his death in 1990.
"On Father's Day, we remember their virtues, their lives and their journeys. We are what they planted. We are what they built and shaped. We are what they left behind. May God have mercy on those who have passed away and protect those who remain among us," Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on X.
Recalling his father's iconic personality, Sheikh Mohammed said: “My father was rarely angered or carried away by emotion, was good-natured and disliked deception. My father was dignified and decisive. He was not swayed by praise or applause, nor deceived by flattery.”
The remarks highlighted the values that helped shape Sheikh Mohammed's leadership and came as countries around the world marked Father's Day by recognising the role of fathers and father figures in family life and society.