GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President pays tribute to late Sheikh Zayed on Father’s Day

Sheikh Mohamed shares childhood photograph with the UAE’s Founding Father

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE President pays tribute to late Sheikh Zayed on Father’s Day
/X

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has paid rich tribute to his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, honouring his values and legacy on the occasion of Father’s Day.

The President shared a photograph from his childhood showing him alongside his late father Sheikh Zayed, on the social media platform X. “A father is an influential role model and a vital pillar of his family’s happiness and stability,” he wrote.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Father’s Day is celebrated around the world to honor fathers and father figures.

 “On Father’s Day, we remember our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, as the epitome of fatherhood who built a nation through wisdom, compassion and dedication. We salute every father who follows in his footsteps, nurturing his family with love, instilling noble values in his children, and opening doors of hope and opportunity so our families remain a source of strength and progress for our society and nation,” the President added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) greets Narendra Modi (L).

UAE, India leaders meet on sidelines of G7 Summit

1m read
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit taking place in Évian-les-Bains, France.

Trump calls Sheikh Mohamed 'a warrior' at G7 summit

2m read
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

UAE President to participate in G7 Summit in France

1m read
Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior

UAE leads global property investment appeal in 2026

2m read