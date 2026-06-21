Sheikh Mohamed shares childhood photograph with the UAE’s Founding Father
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has paid rich tribute to his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, honouring his values and legacy on the occasion of Father’s Day.
The President shared a photograph from his childhood showing him alongside his late father Sheikh Zayed, on the social media platform X. “A father is an influential role model and a vital pillar of his family’s happiness and stability,” he wrote.
Father’s Day is celebrated around the world to honor fathers and father figures.
“On Father’s Day, we remember our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, as the epitome of fatherhood who built a nation through wisdom, compassion and dedication. We salute every father who follows in his footsteps, nurturing his family with love, instilling noble values in his children, and opening doors of hope and opportunity so our families remain a source of strength and progress for our society and nation,” the President added.